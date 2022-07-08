MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Local nonprofit Njoy! Njoy! needs donations, hosting a fish fry today

The exciting news is that the organization broke ground on its Angels @ Work Resource Center on May 19. Although Oriakhi’s mother has passed away, she says her mother continues to inspire her. The new resource center, she says, will include everything from health screenings and vaccinations to youth parenting classes, computer training and GED/job readiness training to legal aid services and a free clothing and shoe giveaway.

Also planned is an adult daycare for those with disabilities and special needs and a home health aide training school. “In our new building we will house additional partner agencies under the umbrella of Njoy! Njoy! " says Oriakhi. ”A conference room will also be available for public meetings.”

The hope, she adds, is “to fulfill the dreams, desires, hopes and needs of our clients.”

I got a call recently from a reader who has been wondering what she could do with all of the containers she’s accumulated from restaurant carry-outs during the pandemic. Here’s the answer.

Here’s what they can use:

· Carry-out food containers, either paper and plastic. May be previously used from a restaurant if they are cleaned.

· Paper products including napkins, plates and cups

· Plastic silverware

· Cleaning products

· Paper towels

· Toilet tissue

· Gift Cards to purchase food

· Non-perishable items including canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter and jelly, cereals.

Donations can be dropped off at 1500 West Riverview Ave., Dayton, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday, but you are asked to call in advance to be certain someone is there to receive them. Other times for drop-off may also be arranged by calling Freida at 937-279-7463. Monetary donations may be made to Njoy! Njoy!, 1500 Riverview Ave., Dayton, OH 45402 or by visiting www.njoynjoy7.com.

Other ways to help

NJoy! NJoy! will be holding a fish fry fundraiser in support of its new building from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 8. at 1500 Riverview Ave., Dayton. Fish sandwiches are $7 and dinner is $10. You can show up at the door or make an advance reservation by calling 937-279-7463.

