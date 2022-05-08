MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Mercy Manor needs home furnishings, hygiene items

Pandemic presents added challenges

The COVID-19 pandemic presented a unique challenge to an organization that prioritizes peer interaction, peer support and participation in 12-step programs. “We had to function with essential virus mitigation standards that mandated awareness, such as adhering to social distancing, limited attendance in public places, and wearing masks,” says Hudson-Banner. “Health and safety have required Mercy Manor to move forward with virus mitigation procedures the best way we could to concurrently maintain a strong social model environment. "

She says there was also a substantial challenge with the inability to have the organization’s annual fundraiser. In addition, funders have also been challenged due to the pandemic, which has decreased their ability to support Mercy Manor as they have in the past. In some cases, their funds were redirected to the pandemic.

Here’s what they need:

Tall kitchen trash bags

Paper products such as toilet tissue, paper towels, napkins, facial tissues

Liquid hand soap, liquid dish detergent, automatic dishwasher detergent

Furniture polish

Laundry detergent

Lysol, Pine-Sol or equivalent,

Window cleaner, Comet, Soft Scrub

Personal hygiene products: soap, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, body lotion, Vaseline, toothpaste, tooth brushes, hair spray.

Alarm clocks, clock radios, umbrellas, postage stamps for personal correspondence, batteries of all sizes for personal CD players or cameras or radios, etc.;

Women going to Independent Living Apartments:

Floor and table lamps, light bulbs, mops, brooms, scrub buckets, trash cans for kitchen or bathroom

Furniture including kitchen tables, dining room furniture, beds, dressers, coffee tables, desks chairs, sofas, washers and dryers, etc.

Rugs for kitchen or bathroom, bath mats, shower curtains

Coffee makers, toaster ovens, pots, pans, dishes, glasses, flatware, televisions, DVD players, etc.

Kroger, Meijer Gift Cards for food for new residents

Drop off your donations at 23 Grosvenor Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417. You’re asked to call ahead to schedule a drop-off time. The number to call is 937-268-0282.

Mercy Manor is a service provider for the Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug & Mental Health Services (ADAMHS Board).

Other ways to help:

An annual Charity Golf Tournament is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, July 29 at Meadowbrook Golf Club, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton. The golf fee is $100 per person and sponsorships are available.

A Founders Day Luncheon will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Presidential Banquet Center.

Speakers are available for group presentations or additional information. Call Barbara Hudson-Banner at 937-268-0282 or 937-554-2239. Website: Mercy Manor|homelesswomen|addiction|abuse.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.