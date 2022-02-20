MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County needs your collectibles

Initially, For All Seasons was opened as a Christmas shop and has a special Christmas section available year-round. The shop also has sections devoted to children’s toys, local memorabilia, and jewelry. There’s a selection of greeting cards and a specific section for items that support those who are grieving or who have serious illnesses.

“For All Seasons seeks to provide new, unique items to the community in a way that helps support our mission,” says Ryan Gathard, director of fund development at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. “Our mission is to celebrate the lives of those we have the privilege of serving by providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family.”

Caption Located in downtown Troy, For All Seasons raises funds for patient care and services at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County

The shop, which opened in 2009, was started with a generous donation from Edna Asam and is managed by staff of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.

Here’s What For All Seasons Can Accept

High-quality glassware

Crystal

Collectibles

Collector baskets

Depression glass

Small crystal items

Collector holiday items (Christmas)

High-quality china dinner sets

Cat’s Meow Village (local to Miami County)

Antiques (small to medium only)

For All seasons is located at 2 W. Main St., Troy. It is open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Your items can be taken to the shop but you’re asked to call first to set up an appointment for drop-off. Storage space is limited. For more information, call 937-875-2599.

Other ways to help:

The gift shop welcomes volunteers for four-hour shifts. They must be able to use an iPad and must be able to go up and down stairs. To apply, call 937-875-2599. A background check will be conducted.

Thank a veteran!

Through the Thank a Veteran Project, Ohio’s Hospice encourages members of the community to recognize and express appreciation to veterans.

To write a personal message to a veteran patient, visit the Ohio’s Hospice website at: https://www.OhiosHospice.org/Thank-a-Veteran

About Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, has been serving patients since 1983. In August 2021, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County opened a Hospice House in Troy located on the campus of Upper Valley Medical Center.

The team of experts in end-of-life care includes doctors, nurses, nursing assistants, social workers, chaplains, and volunteers. Thanks to generous community support, grief support is available to family members, friends, and the entire community at no cost through the Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County Pathways of HopeSM Grief Counseling Center. For more information about Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, call 937-335-5191.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.