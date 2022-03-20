MAKE A DIFFERENCE: The Castle serves those with mental illness

Caption Anthony (Tony) Staub and Richard (Dick) Neff were the founders of The Castle and have recently passed away. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Caption Anthony (Tony) Staub and Richard (Dick) Neff were the founders of The Castle and have recently passed away. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

She says the pandemic has also greatly reduced donations from the community. “Because The Castle is not a clinic or a hospital, but a place of peer support and recovery, it does not fit neatly into traditional funding categories for mental illness,” she explains. “We look to the community-at-large to assist us in enabling people with mental illness to function more effectively in their families and communities.”

Visitors are always welcome and volunteers are always needed. “You may wish to drop by and talk with members at The Castle so you can witness the transformative work that goes on here,” Hansford says. “We just ask that you call first.” The phone number is 937-433-3931.

Here’s what they need:

Cleaning supplies

Coffee, decaf, drink mixes

Paper products for kitchen: cups 8 oz. - 12 oz.

Individual packets of creamer, sugar

Office supplies such as envelopes, manila envelopes, pens, pencils, tape

Gift cards for supplies

Art supplies, including a T-shirt press, Sharpie markers, acrylic paints, acrylic enamel paint, card stock, paint brushes, journals, poster board

Gift cards (Sam’s, Kroger, gas, and small denomination ($5) fast food restaurants for gifts to members)

Donations can be made from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at The Castle, 133 N. Main St., Centerville (45459). You’re asked to come to the back door on the porch.

Other ways to help

The Castle welcomes new volunteers and community participation in fundraising. The organization also appreciates monetary donations that can be used as scholarships for field trips.

