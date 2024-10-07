Make your own witch’s broom, find fall treats this week at 2nd Street Market event

According to Ohio.org, 2nd Street Market is housed within a historic building once owned by the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad. Renovated by Five Rivers MetroParks in 2001, dozens of local businesses now call the market home.

While guests are able to dine and shop at the many vendors in the market, several businesses will be hosting special activities. Hive Products, a beekeeping supplies and items store, will be teaching guests how to make their very own witch’s brooms.

There will also be three live demonstrations from vendors throughout the evening. The first, taking place at 5:45 p.m., will feature Bellbrook Chocolate’s Laura Blose showing guests how to properly ice fall cookies with homemade icing.

Bellbrook Chocolate, while having a main shop at the Cross Pointe Centre, opened a booth at the market in 2014.

At 6:30 p.m., Chef Beth Grillot from Rosebud’s will teach guests her bruschetta recipe, making the dish along the way. Donald Whitcomb, owner of La Petite Kitchen, will close out the night at 7:15 p.m. by sharing his Belgian waffle recipe.

Whitcomb, whose mother is from Belgium, opened La Petite Kitchen at the market this past August.

Free samples will be given out during each demonstration and many of the vendors will also let guests sample their offerings.

Live musicians will perform throughout the evening.

This event is free, with no registration required.

HOW TO GO

What: Sunset at the Market: Harvest Moon

When: 5-8:30 p.m., Oct. 10

Location: 2nd Street Market, 600 E 2nd St., Dayton

More info: Facebook or downtowndayton.org