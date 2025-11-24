Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails in Trotwood opens to the public

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Customers can expect an elevated dining experience with appetizers such as crab cakes, a deviled egg flight or collard green dip.

Entrees include:

Marry Me Chicken (pan-seared chicken breasts in a sundried tomato cream sauce with garlic, herbs and parmesan) $24

Southern Style Oxtail (slow-braised oxtail simmered in a rich, savory gravy with southern spices served over yellow rice and finished with caramelized onions and fresh herbs) $30

Grilled Steak Alfredo (tender marinated steak strips over Alfredo pasta with garlic butter) $30

Whole Fried Red Snapper (Whole red snapper, deep-fried and smothered in a zesty Cajun creole sauce with bell peppers, onions tomatoes and a kick of spice) $32

Lamb Chops (herb-marinated lamb chops crusted with fresh rosemary and garlic, pan-seared and finished with a rich red wine demi-glaze) $30

Sides include mac and cheese, southern candied yams, collard greens and garlic parmesan truffle fries.

Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails has an elevated cocktail menu with drinks such as:

Southern Sunset (tequila, triple sec, peach schnapps and fresh peach puree) $14

Blue Smoke Martini (vodka, rum, blue curacao and pomegranate) $14

The Mar’Tae Reserve (whiskey, maple syrup, lemon juice and strawberry liqueur garnished with crushed strawberries) $16

“We wanted something different from the beginning,” said Tae Winston, who owns the restaurant with her brother, Mark Lee. “There’s enough regular restaurants.”

The idea to open a restaurant originally started as a joke.

Winston, a local entrepreneur who is spearheading renovations at the former Salem Mall’s Sears building, was talking to the city about the lack of food options in the community when someone suggested that she should open a restaurant.

Winston and her brother have always wanted to collaborate on a project. They thought a family friendly restaurant would be a great fit.

“We could see the vision when we came to see the building,” Lee said. “It was inspiring for us to take on the journey.”

They have worked with Anthony Thomas of Universal HB Solutions to complete a total build-out of the space, which includes two private dining rooms seating about 30 people each, a bar with 15 seats and a main dining area serving up to 50 people.

The owners are most excited to feed the community and to create a space where people want to come eat and relax.

“I think Trotwood is community,” Winston said. “They show up for everyone. I do a lot in the city, but Trotwood has really believed in my vision more than anyone. They support us.”

Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails is open 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Reservations are available at opentable.com. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram (@martaekitchenandcocktails) pages.

