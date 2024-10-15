Miamisburg movie theater celebrates Halloween with ‘Night of the Living Dead’ and more

The organization’s nostalgic Century of Cinema series continues at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 with Peter Jackson’s 1996 film “The Frighteners,” which stars Michael J. Fox as an architect who communicates with ghosts following his wife’s murder. The screening will be presented by Mark Borison of Jungle Jim’s podcast.

“‘The Frighteners’ is early Peter Jackson, before he did ‘The Lord of the Rings,’ and it’s a mix of goofiness and horror,” said filmmaker, screenwriter and actor Johnny Catalano, a Plaza Theatre manager who spearheads the series. “I wouldn’t say ‘The Frighteners’ is obscure, but it’s a film that isn’t played in a theater all the time. It’ll be a fun time and another great event for our Century of Cinema audience.”

Catalano, who has been involved with the organization since 2022, is particularly excited to offer audiences another chance to see “Night of the Living Dead” on the big screen. Original co-screenwriter John Russo, who wrote the legendary film with director George A. Romero and also appeared as a zombie, will be on hand for the screening at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Russo will be joined by Russell Streiner who produced the film and also appeared as Johnny. They will participate in a Q&A following the screening moderated by Catalano.

“John Russo loves the Plaza and we have enjoyed continuing our relationship with him,” Catalano said. “We are very grateful and happy about our relationship as well. And it’ll be great to have Russell Streiner, (founder) of the Pittsburgh Film Office and a heavy-hitter in the Pittsburgh film world. In addition to the Q&A there will be a meet-and-greet, allowing (audiences) a chance to ask them any lingering questions about the film.”

Catalano, in collaboration with Chase Crawford of Four by Three, is also pleased to have documented Russo, and specifically “Night of the Living Dead,” in the short film “40 Minutes with John A. Russo,” which can be seen on YouTube.

“It’s a nice snippet of film journalism,” Catalano said. “Capturing an oral history of one of the most significant films ever made is really cool.”

He also feels the Plaza prides itself on providing year-round, seasonal entertainment offering something for everyone.

“As an independent theater, everyone on the team comes up with fun and intriguing things,” Catalano said. “Everyone has their pet projects, and we’ve really revitalized all the movies, fun events and concerts. There’s always exciting things going on.”

October programming at the Plaza:

Wed., Oct. 16: “Casper” (1995) – 4 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 16: “The Frighteners” (1996) – 7 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 17: “Casper” (1995) – 4:30 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 17: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993) – 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 18: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993) – 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 18: “Lights Out” (2016) – 10 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 19: Movie Madness! with Todd Hollst: “Reefer Madness” (1936) 8 p.m. and ”Plan 9 from Outer Space” (1957) – 9:30 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 20: “The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (1966) – 2 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 23: “The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (1966) – 4:30 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 23: “Theater of Blood” (1973) – 7 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 24: “The Haunted Mansion” (2003) – 4:30 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 24: “Theater of Blood” (1973) – 7 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 25: “The Haunted Mansion (2003) – 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 25: “Pet Sematary” (1989) – 9:30 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 26: “Night of the Living Dead” (1968) – 4 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 26: “Return of the Living Dead” (1985) – 7 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 27: “The Haunted Mansion” (2003) – 2 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 30: “Halloween” (1978) – 7 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 31: “Halloween” (1978) – 9 p.m.

The Plaza Theatre is located at 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit myplazatheatre.com.