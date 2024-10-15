Breaking: Springfield officials: Criminal probe of staffing agencies, human trafficking ‘ongoing’

Miamisburg movie theater celebrates Halloween with ‘Night of the Living Dead’ and more

In the late 1960s, fledgling filmmaker George A. Romero banded together with a group of friends to produce "Night of the Living Dead," one of the earliest and most important zombie films of all time. The film will be screened Oct. 26 at the Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg featuring special guests John Russo and Russell Streiner. IMAGE TEN

Credit: Image Ten

Credit: Image Ten

In the late 1960s, fledgling filmmaker George A. Romero banded together with a group of friends to produce "Night of the Living Dead," one of the earliest and most important zombie films of all time. The film will be screened Oct. 26 at the Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg featuring special guests John Russo and Russell Streiner. IMAGE TEN
Lifestyles
By
48 minutes ago
X

Spooky season is in full effect at the Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg.

A diverse lineup of family-friendly titles and cult classics embracing cinematic storytelling greats such as Tim Burton, Stephen King and George A. Romero will accelerate as Halloween approaches.

The historic Plaza Theatre in downtown Miamisburg. ERIC SCHWARTZBERG/STAFF

icon to expand image

The organization’s nostalgic Century of Cinema series continues at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 with Peter Jackson’s 1996 film “The Frighteners,” which stars Michael J. Fox as an architect who communicates with ghosts following his wife’s murder. The screening will be presented by Mark Borison of Jungle Jim’s podcast.

“‘The Frighteners’ is early Peter Jackson, before he did ‘The Lord of the Rings,’ and it’s a mix of goofiness and horror,” said filmmaker, screenwriter and actor Johnny Catalano, a Plaza Theatre manager who spearheads the series. “I wouldn’t say ‘The Frighteners’ is obscure, but it’s a film that isn’t played in a theater all the time. It’ll be a fun time and another great event for our Century of Cinema audience.”

Explore‘He loved beauty and he loved Dayton’: Community mourns loss of local artist, gardener, teacher

Catalano, who has been involved with the organization since 2022, is particularly excited to offer audiences another chance to see “Night of the Living Dead” on the big screen. Original co-screenwriter John Russo, who wrote the legendary film with director George A. Romero and also appeared as a zombie, will be on hand for the screening at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Russo will be joined by Russell Streiner who produced the film and also appeared as Johnny. They will participate in a Q&A following the screening moderated by Catalano.

“John Russo loves the Plaza and we have enjoyed continuing our relationship with him,” Catalano said. “We are very grateful and happy about our relationship as well. And it’ll be great to have Russell Streiner, (founder) of the Pittsburgh Film Office and a heavy-hitter in the Pittsburgh film world. In addition to the Q&A there will be a meet-and-greet, allowing (audiences) a chance to ask them any lingering questions about the film.”

"Night of the Living Dead" original co-screenwriter John Russo. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Catalano, in collaboration with Chase Crawford of Four by Three, is also pleased to have documented Russo, and specifically “Night of the Living Dead,” in the short film “40 Minutes with John A. Russo,” which can be seen on YouTube.

“It’s a nice snippet of film journalism,” Catalano said. “Capturing an oral history of one of the most significant films ever made is really cool.”

He also feels the Plaza prides itself on providing year-round, seasonal entertainment offering something for everyone.

“As an independent theater, everyone on the team comes up with fun and intriguing things,” Catalano said. “Everyone has their pet projects, and we’ve really revitalized all the movies, fun events and concerts. There’s always exciting things going on.”

ExploreArts news: Regional premiere of ‘Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson’, Dayton Dance Initiative update and more

October programming at the Plaza:

Wed., Oct. 16: “Casper” (1995) – 4 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 16: “The Frighteners” (1996) – 7 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 17: “Casper” (1995) – 4:30 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 17: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993) – 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 18: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993) – 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 18: “Lights Out” (2016) – 10 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 19: Movie Madness! with Todd Hollst: “Reefer Madness” (1936) 8 p.m. and ”Plan 9 from Outer Space” (1957) – 9:30 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 20: “The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (1966) – 2 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 23: “The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (1966) – 4:30 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 23: “Theater of Blood” (1973) – 7 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 24: “The Haunted Mansion” (2003) – 4:30 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 24: “Theater of Blood” (1973) – 7 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 25: “The Haunted Mansion (2003) – 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 25: “Pet Sematary” (1989) – 9:30 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 26: “Night of the Living Dead” (1968) – 4 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 26: “Return of the Living Dead” (1985) – 7 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 27: “The Haunted Mansion” (2003) – 2 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 30: “Halloween” (1978) – 7 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 31: “Halloween” (1978) – 9 p.m.

The Plaza Theatre is located at 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit myplazatheatre.com.

In Other News
1
A rock ‘n’ roll memorial show honoring a rock ‘n’ roll life
2
How a Bellbrook couple’s brewery dream became reality
3
Meet Ms. Demure, who has entertained on local access TV network for...
4
Folk trio the Tillers, with distinctive sound, performs Friday in...
5
Ask yourself, what exercise can I realistically do in a day?

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.