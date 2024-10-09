Arts news: Regional premiere of ‘Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson’, Dayton Dance Initiative update and more

“I have loved every version of the ‘Sherlock Holmes’ canon from the Basil Rathbone black and white (films) to the recent Benedict Cumberbatch BBC ‘Sherlock’ television series that airs on PBS,” said Emily N. Wells, artistic director of the Human Race Theatre Company. “I just think there’s something about the characters that are neurotic, enigmatic and imminently watchable. Watching them solve crimes and deduce and see if you can be with them or ahead of them as they are solving the mystery is so enjoyable.”

The play marks the 39th season opener for the Human Race which has chosen a slate of shows centered around the theme of humanity’s choices and consequences.

“Watson chooses to move to London and move in with Holmes and what happens after that are the events of the play,” Well said. “Watson begins to peel and come out of the post-pandemic fog and figure out her own life. It feels incredibly natural in this dialogue as well.”

Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE

Under the guest direction of Heather Wilson-Bowlby, the cast consists of Shonita Joshi (“Shipwrecked: An Entertainment”) as Ms. Sherlock Holmes, Maggie Lou Rader (“Grounded,” “The Revolutionists”) as Ms. Joan Watson, Kelly Mengelkoch (“Everything That’s Beautiful,” “This is Tom Jones!”) as Mrs. Hudson and others, and Matthew Sierra in his Human Race debut as Inspector Lestrade and others.

Rader has relished the chance to freshly embody Watson within a feminist perspective.

“For me, feminism is about equality,” Rader said. “The greatest thing about the character of Watson has always been their humanity. Sherlock is this larger than life character that is so much more than human. Sherlock is machine, Sherlock is absurdly gifted, and the thing I think this play highlights so beautifully is that there must be a yin to Sherlock’s Yang. And the other side of that coin is someone who is so deeply rooted in their humanity and empathy and to me, those are paths well trodden in the female experience. As an actor, the really fun thing about that is, usually when those qualities are so deeply entrenched and a character, it rarely goes hand-in-hand with this much adventure. Watson never has to sacrifice their huge heart for the sake of the adventure. And let’s be real, that is fun as hell.”

Wells hopes audiences will enjoy seeing new work with a new twist.

“I’m a female artistic director so I love a good female-centered comedy,” Wells said. “I think writers are starting to figure out that women can be funny and women can be funny with each other and in different circumstances. ‘Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson’ is definitely Holmes and Watson for the 21st century. They are still opposites – one is intellectual and analytic while the other is more humanist and personable – and that dynamic between two characters transcends gender. And what better way to kick off our season than with a buddy comedy that is a great time at the theatre.”

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $10-$53.

For more information, visit humanracetheatre.org. Watch online: See rehearsal video at daytondailynews.com/lifestyles.

‘Anschel’ staged readings

Michael London’s new play “Anschel” will receive three staged readings soon.

Based on the 2017 book “Anschel’s Story” by Renate Frydman, founder and director of the Dayton Holocaust Resource Center, the play tells the story of Frydman’s late husband Anschel “Charlie” Frydman who was 11 years old when Poland became occupied by the Nazis in 1939. At the end of World War II, he was a teenager and the only one of his family to survive the Holocaust. Directed by Annie Pesch, the readings will be held:

Monday, Oct 21 at 7 p.m. the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton, starring Matthew Shanahan as Anschel. Shanahan, seen last season in the Human Race Theatre Company’s production of “Peerless,” also co-recorded the audiobook of “Anschel’s Story.” Tickets are $10. humanracetheatre.org.

Monday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Dayton Metro Library’s Main Branch, Bassani Theatre Off Third, 215 E. Third St., Dayton, starring Maximillian Santucci as Anschel. Santucci was seen last season in Dayton Theatre Guild’s production of “Superior Donuts.” Call 937-463-2665.

Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. at Sinclair Community College, Building 2, 444 W. Third St., Dayton, starring Henry Ballard as Anschel. Call 937-512-4580.

Dayton Dance Initiative update

The Dayton Dance Initiative (DDI) will reprise its 2023 production of “Making Moves: The CoLab” in June of 2025.

The production, which will take place at the PNC Arts Annex, will be made possible through funding awarded by Culture Works and Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District in the form of a Special Projects Grant.

Credit: PAULIO SOVARI Credit: PAULIO SOVARI

“Forging new artistic relationships with Dayton area artists of all forms, DDI will produce a multidisciplinary performance experience for Dayton audiences and widen the collaborative web that was first spun in 2023,” noted the organization in a media statement.

For more information about DDI’s seventh season, visit daytondanceinitiative.com.

Eight Miami East students accepted into All-State Choir

Eight Miami East High School Symphonic Choir students have been accepted into the 2025 OMEA All-State Choir.

The students are: first tenor, sophomore Caleb Brubaker; second bass, senior Tristan Rowley; first tenor, senior Vincent Crane; second bass, freshman Nolan Crane; second bass, freshman Hunter Thomas; second alto, junior Alyssa Sink; first tenor, senior Allison Rose; and second alto, freshman Brianna Williams. Crane in particular made school history by being the first MEHS student to get accepted into the All-State Choir all four years.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Coached by Omar Lozano and accompanied by Melissa Lozano, the students were selected by blind audition to perform with the All-State Choir. The audition requirements were to record a vocal solo from the class A or B list and a vocal range. Selected All-State Choir students must demonstrate stellar intonation, breath support, vowels, tone, and musicianship.

The 120-member elite chorus will perform at the Ohio Music Education Association State Professional Development Conference in February in Cleveland.