Mobile pantry services offered in Dayton region where there may not be food options

“Our mobile program is designed to meet unmet needs in areas where there is a lack of existing pantry services but a high level of need,” said Lee Lauren (Alder) Truesdale, chief development officer for The Foodbank.

The mobile pantries are mostly held at churches or community centers that have a large parking lot for distribution. They are similarly designed as the mass distributions but on a smaller scale.

“There are a multitude of reasons why we do the mobile pantries,” said Andy Macy, programs manager for The Foodbank. “They stay rather consistent over time, so we do our best to add rather than subtract. We lost one this year but it was the first we’ve lost in five years.”

Macy, who has managed the mobile pantries for 10 years, also pinpointed areas of need.

“Maybe there is a grocery story in an area that recently shut down or a place on our hunger map our member agencies aren’t quite hitting,” he said. “The pantries could also be at colleges because there is college hunger.”

In general The Foodbank serves an average of 100 to 200 people at the monthly mobile pantries. Participants must sign an income-based form in order to meet household eligibility guidelines as well.

“Sometimes people have a higher need one month but a lower need the next month,” Macy said. “The Foodbank also deals with monthly (fluctuations). One week we get a lot of food coming in but the next week we have less food coming in. It’s just the nature of supply chain management and how we order food. We bring as much fresh produce as we can among other items.”

Macy said the mobile pantries in Trotwood, Englewood and the Preble County Fairgrounds typically draw the biggest crowds.

“Trotwood is a heavily populated area and there is an obvious need, which is why we go there,” he said. “When we switched the Trotwood location to Phillips Temple Church, the distribution grew. Also, the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton also serves rural cities close by like West Alexandria. We are serving our neighbors and helping to eliminate their hunger and eliminating hunger throughout our communities.”

Advocacy, volunteerism, donations

As The Foodbank continues to share its mission of eliminating hunger and its root causes, advocacy is paramount.

“Advocacy is a big piece of what you can do to help The Foodbank and people in need,” Macy said.

He particularly emphasized the importance of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). As the current government shutdown continues, SNAP funding could face eventual suspension.

“For every dollar we provide in meals to people, SNAP provides four. It’s a big difference,” Macy said. “So, when SNAP is cut, more food is cut from people who aren’t able to access it. We need people to advocate for SNAP and other hunger programs. Tell your representatives there are people in our community who need those programs.”

The organization also has volunteer opportunities through all of their mobile pantries.

“We would love having more corporate groups sponsor a mobile pantry, meaning they would come every month,” Macy said. “It would help in terms of volunteerism although we do have a lot of regular volunteers that help us out. A lot of our member agencies need help too. We are not The Foodbank without our 100-plus member agencies in our community.”

Food donations and monetary donations are always encouraged as well.

“The food drives are always a great way for a business to be involved,” Macy said. “Variety is the spice of life when it comes to our food drives. Canned goods, meat, condiments. It really helps us out.”

Mobile pantry locations

Abiding Christ Church

326 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn

Hours: 9:30–10:30 a.m. Style: Walk Up 2025 Dates: Oct. 23, Nov. 25, Dec. 30

Central State University

1400 Brush Row Road, Wilberforce

Hours: 1-2 p.m. Style: Walk Up 2025 Dates: Oct. 14, Nov. 10, Dec. 9

Clark State Community College

3775 Pentagon Blvd., Dayton

Hours: 9:30–10:30 a.m. Style: Walk Up 2025 Dates: Oct. 1, Nov. 5, Dec. 3

Englewood Christian Assembly

415 N. Main St., Englewood

Hours: 12:30–2 p.m. Style: Drive Thru 2025 Dates: Oct. 22, Nov. 26, Dec. 29

Fairborn Senior Center

325 N. Third St., Fairborn

Hours: 9:45–10:45 a.m. Style: Walk Up 2025 Dates: Oct. 21, Nov. 18, Dec. 16

First Baptist Church

600 Dayton St., Yellow Springs

Hours: 10–11 a.m. Style: Drive Thru 2025 Dates: Oct. 20, Nov. 17, Dec. 15

Jamestown UMC

22 E. Washington St., Jamestown

Hours: 10–11 a.m. Style: Walk Up 2025 Dates: Oct. 7, Nov. 4, Dec. 2

Lewisburg Community Center

265 E. Clay St., Lewisburg

Hours: 10–11 a.m. Style: Walk Up 2025 Dates: Oct. 30, Nov. 20, Dec. 18

New Lebanon Courthouse

195 S. Clayton Road, New Lebanon

Hours: 10–11 a.m. Style: Drive Thru 2025 Dates: Oct. 13, Nov. 10, Dec. 8

Phillips Temple Church

3620 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood

Hours: 10–11 a.m. Style: Drive Thru 2025 Dates: Oct. 27, Nov. 24, Dec. 22

Preble County Fairgrounds

722 S. Franklin St., Eaton

Hours: 10–11 a.m. Style: Walk Up 2025 Dates: Oct. 6, Nov. 3, Dec. 1

Vandalia Recreation Center

1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia

Hours: 10–11 a.m. Style: Walk Up 2025 Dates: Oct. 8, Nov. 12, Dec. 10

Walton Park in Spring Valley

2 Elm St., Spring Valley

Hours: 10–11 a.m. Style: Drive Thru 2025 Dates: Oct. 14, Nov. 10, Dec. 9

Xenia Community Center

1265 W. Second St., Xenia