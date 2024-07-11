More than 10,000 expected at this weekend’s Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest at Fraze Pavilion

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Amber Rose Restaurant, Archer’s Tavern, Crooked Handle Brewing Co., Dewberry 1850, Eddies Roasted Corn, El Meson, Greek Street, Louisiana Passion, Nick’s Restaurant, Phat and Rich DYT, Pies & Pints, Rolling Indulgence, Romer’s Bar & Grill and The Smoqehouse will all be on hand handling hens.

The competition is always steep at this event — but not all wings and drummies are created equal. Amy Zahora, executive director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association said the event continues to impress with the caliber of food and draw crowds.

Here’s a look at a few of the menus with some of the bold, blistering-hot menu items that will be served up this year for an event that is expected to draw a crowd of more than 10,000.

Last year the People’s Choice Award for “Best Damn Wing” was given to Archer’s Tavern, which beat out Nick’s Restaurant in Xenia. It was a huge upset with Nick’s taking home the top prize since at this event since its inception. Archer’s spicy garlic wings topped with parmesan cheese and its “Sexy Style” made with a special rub and its “Touch of Klass” spice mix, are the wings that earned them the second best medium wing sauce at the National Buffalo Wing Festival.

Its take on wings won the crowd over for the top place and bragging rights. The booth was impressive and they clearly came to compete at this event.

Nick’s has a variety of sauces including Fire in ya hole, Nick’s Famous Sweet Hot Damn, Nick’s Awesome BBQ Sauce, Original Hot, Spicy Garlic, On The Fence, General Zen, Honey Mustard, Mild, and Nick’s own Dry Rub. Nick’s Sweet Hot Damn is a favorite with a sweet and sour sauce that brought a nice warm heat that complimented the crunchy cracking wing exterior and tender chicken tucked inside. Nick’s wings do not disappoint.

Archer’s and Nick’s will definitely be booths to visit this year.

Pies and Pints won Best Wing from the judges for a mix of sriracha, cilantro, garlic, spices, and an impressive job grilling with just the right amount of char. It was a really well executed wing with tender grilled chicken that fell off the bone and just the right amount of char and smoky bits that add to the flavor without overwhelming it.

Romer’s Bar and Grill in Bellbrook will have its amazing Turkey Balls at the event. This savory blend of turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing is lightly coated with panko bread crumbs and fried to golden brown perfection and topped with turkey gravy. It’s not a great dish for summer being so heavy and filling, but they are impossible to resist when you find yourself face to face with them. Definitely a treat any time of the year.

But it’s the Garlic Buffalo chicken chunks that took home the title of best boneless wing last year, which won thanks to the generously sized pieces of tender chicken that had nice flavor packed under the crispy shell they were wrapped in.

Greek Street’s braised and fried chicken drums braised with lemon, oregano and spices for three hours then fried and served with a buffalo tzatziki sauce sound really delicious and should provide for some flavorful competition.

Each year there are awards for hottest wing, best sauce, best boneless, best side and the coveted best wing and People’s Choice awards. Competition promises to be steep and the food promises to be delicious.

Upcoming MVRA food events include Pineapple Fest on July 24 at Austin Landing, Bacon Fest on Aug. 3 at the Fraze Pavilion, Pepper Fest Aug. 17 at the Fraze Pavilion and Taco and Nacho Fest on Aug. 24 at Austin Landing. To learn more visit dineoutdayton.com.

How to go

What: Kickin Chicken Wing Fest

When: 4-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Cost: Free

Music: 4:30 p.m. Brass Tracks Band, 7 p.m. The Sly Band

More: dineoutdayton.com