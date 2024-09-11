More than 70 watercolor art pieces will soon be exhibiting at the Middletown Arts Center

It’s “a rich tradition ...,” said Kate Dykes, executive director at the MAC. “Over the years, this collaboration has brought dynamic and innovative work to our region, pushing the boundaries of watercolor as a medium and offering our community a chance to experience the evolution of this art form firsthand.”

“Watercolor Ohio 2024″ will open with a reception from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 21. Attendees will meet the artists, view the diverse range of artworks and celebrate the creativity of Ohio’s watercolor community. The reception is free and open to the public.

The exhibition will run through Oct. 17 and can be viewed during MAC’s regular hours.

“When I am jurying for any show, I am looking for those that capture your attention and make you want to keep viewing it over and over. These are the ones that have that something extra that compels one to be visually entertained and intrigued. Perhaps it was its creative design, strong color combinations or maybe compelling visual content, whatever it is, it worked,” said Ken Call, a nationally known watercolorist, who served as this year’s juror of selection and awards.

In addition to the works being on display in the exhibition, awards totaling thousands of dollars will be presented to the winning artists.

Following the initial exhibition in Middletown, a traveling exhibition of 32 paintings, including all of the award winners, will be displayed at various venues throughout Ohio. The traveling show will bring the best of Ohio’s watercolor artistry to a wider audience, across the state.

The Ohio Watercolor Society is dedicated to advancing the stature of watercolor as a major painting medium, educating Ohio residents about aqueous painting, and fostering a greater appreciation for the medium among both artists and the general public.

How to go

What: Watercolor Ohio 2024

Where: Middletown Arts Center, 130 N. Verity Pkwy., Middletown

When: Opens with a reception Sept. 21, runs through Oct. 17