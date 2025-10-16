National tour of ‘Vintage Market Days’ is soon in Greene County: It will have more than 130 vendors

Set for Oct. 24-26, the Dayton-area stop is part of a nation-wide tour, which will take the show to places such as Chattanooga, Austin, St. Louis and more.

These items will be split across four barns, each with its own unique finds. Guests will be able to check out goods being sold outside as well.

Tickets for the festival range from $5-$9 depending on the day, and those who purchase tickets for earlier days can return on later ones for free. Children age 12 and under are also free.

VIP tickets are available, which give early access to the shops as well as a $5 off coupon at the merchandise booth.

Event organizers are also teaming up with Violence Free Futures, a local nonprofit dedicated to ending family, relationship and sexual violence in Greene County.

HOW TO GO