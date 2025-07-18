Breaking: Man sentenced on gun, other charges connected to investigation into teen’s death

New exhibit on Alice Dunbar begins Saturday at Dunbar House

Portrait of Alice Ruth Moore Dunbar Nelson, the wife of poet Paul Laurence Dunbar. The Dunbar's were married in March 1898 and seperated four years later but never divorced. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE OHIO HISTORY CONNECTION

Portrait of Alice Ruth Moore Dunbar Nelson, the wife of poet Paul Laurence Dunbar. The Dunbar's were married in March 1898 and seperated four years later but never divorced. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE OHIO HISTORY CONNECTION
Lifestyles
By
1 hour ago
X

This summer marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of Alice Dunbar Nelson, wife of iconic Dayton poet Paul Laurence Dunbar.

In celebration of Nelson’s 150th birthday, the Paul Laurence Dunbar House Historic Site, 219 N. Paul Laurence Dunbar St., is presenting two major events honoring her life and achievements.

  • “Beyond Paul: Alice Dunbar Nelson’s Life and Legacy,” an exhibit of Alice’s writings and her collected works in partnership with the University of Delaware, will be displayed July 19-Sept. 28
  • “An Afternoon with Alice,” a presentation by Karsyn Williams, featuring poetry and insights about Alice’s life, will take place July 19 from 2–5 p.m.

Nelson (July 19, 1875 – Sept. 18, 1935) was an influential African American poet, author, and activist whose work addressed themes of race, gender, and social justice. Born in New Orleans, La., she emerged as a prominent voice of the Harlem Renaissance, publishing poetry, short stories and essays that highlighted the struggles and resilience of Black women.

Paul Laurence Dunbar House. Photos: Source: RemarkableOhio.org

icon to expand image

Dunbar Nelson was also deeply involved in social activism, advocating for civil rights and women’s suffrage throughout her life. After Paul’s death, she continued to promote his work while forging her own literary path.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the life and work of a remarkable figure in American history,” organizers said in a press release.

Both events are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit nps.gov.

ExploreMeet Franklin Johnson, the 2025 Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame inductee

In Other News
1
Early morning is the time for unique outdoor experiences
2
Faerie Houses trail returns to Aullwood Audubon Center
3
Ohio Challenge hot air balloon festival in Middletown this weekend...
4
How to support the House of Bread, which feeds those who are hungry
5
Nurtured by nurses during childhood trauma, local woman becomes one

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.