New exhibit on Alice Dunbar begins Saturday at Dunbar House

“Beyond Paul: Alice Dunbar Nelson’s Life and Legacy,” an exhibit of Alice’s writings and her collected works in partnership with the University of Delaware, will be displayed July 19-Sept. 28

“An Afternoon with Alice,” a presentation by Karsyn Williams, featuring poetry and insights about Alice’s life, will take place July 19 from 2–5 p.m.

Nelson (July 19, 1875 – Sept. 18, 1935) was an influential African American poet, author, and activist whose work addressed themes of race, gender, and social justice. Born in New Orleans, La., she emerged as a prominent voice of the Harlem Renaissance, publishing poetry, short stories and essays that highlighted the struggles and resilience of Black women.

Dunbar Nelson was also deeply involved in social activism, advocating for civil rights and women’s suffrage throughout her life. After Paul’s death, she continued to promote his work while forging her own literary path.

Both events are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit nps.gov.