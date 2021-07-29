New Seltzer Fest will fill Austin Landing with flavor next weekend

The growth of hard seltzers is on fire.
The industry that hit the radar in 2018 with 10 brands and $400,000 in sales has grown to more than 100 brands and $4.1 billion in sales in just over three years. By 2025, Goldman Sachs predicts sales will top $30 billion.
With this kind of popularity, it’s not surprising that hard seltzers will be joining the beer, wine and booze summer festival circuit.
The Miami Valley Restaurant Association has announced a Seltzer Fest and Art Show at Austin Landing for Saturday, Aug. 7, where guests can try more than 60 different seltzers to see what flavors rise to the top.
To accompany the flavor parade there will be an artisan market featuring local artists selling their creations from Front Street Gallery.
El Meson, Rolling Indulgence, and 1776 Grill will be on site selling food and Cryin’ Out Loud will be providing live music.
“We chose a Seltzer Fest because why not? There are so many seltzers to choose from and why not do a Seltzer Fest? We will have 50 seltzers to choose from. We will also have artists from the Front Street Gallery with art available for purchase. We wanted to tie the Front Street Gallery in to the event to support our local artists in the community. We did this once before with wine fest and people loved sampling and shopping the local art pieces,” said Amy Zahora, executive director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association.
HOW TO GO
What: Seltzer Fest & Art Show
Where: Austin Landing
When: 5-10 p.m. Aug. 7
Cost: $20 in advance or $25 at the door to receive 10 tastes and a sampling glass, $40 VIP tickets receive 12 tastes, VIP tent access and a Seltzer Fest swag bag
Purchase tickets: dineoutdayton.com