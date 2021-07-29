New Seltzer Fest will fill Austin Landing with flavor next weekend

To accompany the flavor parade there will be an artisan market featuring local artists selling their creations from Front Street Gallery.

Explore New Springboro restaurant to feature tropical Latin American fare

El Meson, Rolling Indulgence, and 1776 Grill will be on site selling food and Cryin’ Out Loud will be providing live music.

“We chose a Seltzer Fest because why not? There are so many seltzers to choose from and why not do a Seltzer Fest? We will have 50 seltzers to choose from. We will also have artists from the Front Street Gallery with art available for purchase. We wanted to tie the Front Street Gallery in to the event to support our local artists in the community. We did this once before with wine fest and people loved sampling and shopping the local art pieces,” said Amy Zahora, executive director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association.

HOW TO GO

What: Seltzer Fest & Art Show

Where: Austin Landing

When: 5-10 p.m. Aug. 7

Cost: $20 in advance or $25 at the door to receive 10 tastes and a sampling glass, $40 VIP tickets receive 12 tastes, VIP tent access and a Seltzer Fest swag bag

Purchase tickets: dineoutdayton.com