Norah Jones, Mavis Staples coming to The Rose this summer

“Visions” is Jones’ ninth solo studio album and is expected to be released March 8 on Blue Note Records. A collaboration with producer and multi-instrumentalist Leon Michels, the album was introduced last month with the lead single “Running.”

“The reason I called the album ‘Visions’ is because a lot of the ideas came in the middle of the night or in that moment right before sleep.” says Jones in a press statement. “We did most of the songs in the same way where I was at the piano or on guitar and Leon was playing drums and we were just jamming on stuff. I like the rawness between me and Leon, the way it sounds kind of garage-y but also kind of soulful, because that’s where he’s coming from, but also not overly perfected.”

Jones is best known for her breakthrough 2022 release “Come Away With Me” which swept the 2023 Grammys winning Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. She has since sold 53 million albums.

Staples, a three-time Grammy winner, took the music industry by storm as a member of the Staple Singers who recorded such hits as “I’ll Take You There” and “Let’s Do It Again.” She was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2018.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1. Tickets are priced at $50.50-$86.50 and can be purchased at The Rose Music Center box office or online at rosemusiccenter.com.