Ohio Challenge hot air balloon festival adds giant kites to event with drones, skydiving and more

The 25-ft. giant kites will be in the sky each day after the gates open and they will be in the air until dusk.

The event is sponsored by Selection.com and Start Skydiving in partnership with the City of Middletown, The Chamber of Commerce Serving Middletown, Monroe & Trenton, Middletown Community Foundation, Meijer, The Oasis FM Radio and a host of other sponsors.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

It takes place at Smith Park and the Middletown Regional Airport 5-10:30 p.m. July 18 and 4-10:30 p.m. July 19.

There will be more than 25 balloons on display with three special-shaped balloons, including a unicorn, a tiger and a fish. Opening ceremonies will be each night at 6 p.m.

Butler County Warbirds will be doing airplane rides from 5:15-9:30 p.m. on Friday and 4:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

There is a fee to ride. Ride fees range from $30 to $199.

Balloon glows will take place on Friday and Saturday nights at dusk, or starting around 9:15 p.m. each night. The nightly balloon glows will be followed by Pyrotechnics Jump from the skydivers and fireworks/a drone show at 10:15 p.m.

“This is a good community event for the city, and it’s a fun, family-friendly event for everyone to enjoy,” Stites said. “The community has really responded by coming out to the event. Every year, we’ve grown.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Other activities:

The pilot-balloon competition will return this year, and several of the pilots’ plan to have flights go up on Saturday and Sunday mornings, between 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., weather permitting. There is no charge to enter the Smith Park gate to see the flights.

Team Fastrax will do three jumps each night, including a Flag Jump around 6:20 p.m. and a Pyrotechnics Skydiving Display at 10 p.m., right before the fireworks. A third Skydiving Jump will take place at 8:30 p.m.

Tethered balloon rides will be available again this year for $20 per person from 7:30-10 p.m. each night. There will be three tethered balloon rides offered on the festival grounds. (No helicopter rides this year.)

The Ohio Valley Cruisers will host a car show on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. The cost to register a car is $15 on-site. Awards will be presented. Registration for the car show will begin at 2 p.m.

There will be a Community Building Institute Kid’s Zone with carnival rides and more. Ride tickets are $1.50 per ticket. The Balloon Fluff & Puff Walk Thru will return at 7 p.m. each night.

Cronin Ford, one of the festival’s sponsors, will be doing a key drop for the balloon pilots on Friday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. A key will be placed on a 30-ft. pole and the balloon operators try to obtain the key while they are up in the air. Each night, one balloonist will have the opportunity to win $1,000 if they retrieve the key.

Other popular features of the festival include fireworks on both nights, laser light and pyrotechnics shows, and balloon glows, which will occur throughout the festival.

There will also be more than 55 food, crafts and other vendors on site throughout the duration of the event.

Last year, over the course of the weekend, 25,000 people attended the event. This is the 22nd year.

HOW TO GO

What: The Ohio Challenge Hot Air Balloon Festival

When: 5-10:30 p.m. July 18 and 4-10:30 p.m. July 19

Where: Smith Park/Middletown Regional Airport, 2301 Wedekind Drive, Middletown

Cost: $10 per person, ages 13 and older (children ages 12 and under are free). $20 per vehicle, which includes parking, festival admission and a free shuttle service (good for everyone in the car).

More info: No overnight RV parking, and no personal tents/canopies allowed. Vehicles should enter via Middletown Regional Airport entrance. (Shuttle service will not be available inside Smith Park.) Handicap parking is available in Smith Park for $20 with a valid permit and includes admission. Premier parking inside the park is $40. All balloon activity is wind and weather permitting. Guests can bring blankets and chairs. No hard-sided coolers or outside alcohol permitted. No pets, service animals only.

Online: ohiochallenge.com