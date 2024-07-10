Ohio Ice Cream Trail list screams for a few additions

Explore Ohio Ice Cream Trail features 54 stops including several in Dayton region

There’s something magical about a good scoop of ice cream or a spiraling tower of soft serve, and Ohio has plenty to offer. Ohio, which is No. 11 in the nation for milk production, is home to more than 1,400 dairy farms across the state meaning you don’t have to travel far to find something to indulge in.

We all know brands such as Graeter’s, Cold Stone and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, which have made national names for themselves. There are also classics that have been operating for decades, including Aglamesis Bros. in Cincinnati, Toft’s in Sandusky, Lake City Creamery in Celina, Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl in Zanesville and our beloved Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs. But these barely scratch the surface.

The State of Ohio tourism staff at Ohio.org has a list of 54 stops to help beat the heat with their Ohio Ice Cream Trail, which promises highlights from across the state. It’s a good list, but seeing how many are missing from the southwest Ohio portion, which only scored eight of the 54 spots on the list, it left me wanting more.

Their list started with Aglamesis (aglamesis.com) which has been operating for more than 110 years and is a Cincinnati staple with a stable of premium ice cream and Italian ice flavors. (It also just announced a new location will go in Hamilton.) If you haven’t been, this pink paradise is a must visit steeped in old world recipes and a vibe that won’t quit.

The other spots that made the list for our region included:

Bits & Pieces Rolled Ice Cream

122 High St., Piqua

Graeter’s Ice Cream

2 N. Main St., Centerville

2330 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek

2412 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

Various other locations across the state

Jet Freeze

4014 E. Patterson Road, Beavercreek

Jubie’s Creamery

471 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn

2749 W. Alex Bell Road, Dayton

Miranda’s Ice Cream Shop

205 Main St., Morrow

Susie’s Big Dipper

323 N. Main St., Piqua

Young’s Jersey Dairy

6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

Stores that should have made the list

In case it’s not clear, I do scream for ice cream, so as a frozen treat connoisseur I am of the opinion that there is plenty missing from this enchanted frozen list for our region. Here are just a few that I would lobby to add to this list that are deserving of consideration.

Ducky’s Snowballs & Ice Cream

100 W. Market St., Troy

This Troy destination has donuts stuffed with ice cream in addition to a myriad of other wonderful treats. Donuts. Stuffed. With. Ice Cream. If that doesn’t make it worthy of inclusion I don’t know what does. It’s brilliant.

Rip Rap Shake Shack

6010 Rip Rap Road, Dayton

This extension of Rip Rap Roadhouse is a must stop with sundaes and shakes that take multiple people to tackle. They call them monsters for a reason. Everything here is over the top and will leave a major impression on kids. They are well known for their blueberry and creamsicle soft serve. Did I mention they have ice cream nachos?

Ritter’s Frozen Custard

2531 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek

2226 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

You just can’t go wrong with Ritter’s awesome custard. It’s the creamier, richer cousin of ice cream and it’s a beautiful thing to indulge in. They get big points with the kids for concoctions like Worms N Dirt and adults will be more than satisfied with the flavors and options they serve up.

What’s the Scoop?

230 Market St., Brookville

This relatively new spot to grab a cold treat opened on March 7, 2020 just in time for the pandemic. This stop may well be one of the most creative. They just wrapped up Shark Week specials that were fun and clever. Specials for July are a watermelon sundae ($5) with green whipped buttercream icing, watermelon dole whip, chocolate chips for seeds and whipped cream or a bomb pop ($5) with layers of blue raspberry slush, vanilla soft serve, strawberry slush and whipped cream. I love the creativity and inventive imagination they employ with their specials and the prices are reasonable.

The Village Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant

22 S. Broadway St., Lebanon

This is an old school classic parlor that has been slinging ice cream cones since 1969. It has recipes you would get from a classic soda fountain and you can find the Spanish peanuts, phosphates, butterscotch, marshmallow and other ingredients and toppings from days long gone. Major bonus: you can grab lunch or dinner while you are there and really soak up the experience.

Wishing you a summer of warmth, cold treats and as few ice cream headaches as possible. But sometimes it’s so good it just can’t be helped.

