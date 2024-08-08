Ohio Renaissance Festival fan explains what makes event so special

Festivalgoers range from casual attendees to fans who go all out, wearing complex and detailed costumes. These outfits can be cosplays based on fictional characters or original costumes themed to fantasy. The event is open for both sides of this spectrum, as there is no dress code. The Ohio Renaissance Festival’s website echoes this sentiment, saying “It can be fun to join in on the theme, but you are free to dress however will make your festival day fun for you!”

One of the festival’s hardcore fans is Ohio resident Maria Molino, known on Instagram as Mariashobbitlife. She has over 1,500 followers on the platform where she chronicles her different experiences and outfits at Renaissance festivals.

Molino, who has enjoyed sewing since she was a child, creates outfits using materials like chain mail and hoops skirts. She even has multiple swords on display at her home.

Part of her passion for the event stems from the community.

“I mean you just live your authentic self, there is no judgement whatsoever,” Molino said. “That’s one of favorite things, seeing people be themselves.”

In addition to enjoying the “amazing inclusiveness and friendship” connected with these events, she feels free to live out her passions.

“Honestly, I’ve always been a history and fantasy nerd,” Molino said. “I remember in third grade, I was obsessed with my little Lord of the Rings Directors Edition behind the scenes magazine.” She jokingly added, “I definitely think Orlando Bloom had something to do with it.”

Molino took the dive into Renaissance festivals when they reopened after the coronavirus pandemic. Her first fair was in St. Louis.

“I actually didn’t know that I would be able to go until like two days before and I stayed up the entire night making the outfit,” she recalled.

She has visited the Ohio Renaissance Festival twice and also visited the festival’s Celtic Fest in June.

For those who might attend the Ohio Renaissance Festival for the first time, Molino shares a few recommendations.

“Drink water, wear sunblock and just go for it,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to volunteer in the crowd. Don’t be afraid to wear fairy wings or buy them while you’re there. Just go for it.”

How to go

What: Ohio Renaissance Festival

When: Weekends from Aug. 31 to Oct. 27 and Labor Day

Location: 10542 E. State Route 73, Waynesville

More info: renfestival.com/