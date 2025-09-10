Ohio State and Ohio University will be rivals on the field Saturday, but bandmates at halftime

The joint show with the two in-state bands was reportedly brought together by Joshua Boyer, the director of bands for Olentangy Orange High School in Delaware County. Boyer is the former assistant director of the Ohio University athletic bands and is choreographing the OU dance number for Saturday.

“Ohio is a great football state,” Boyer said. “And as such, our band programs in Ohio — by and large — are very, very good.”

The bands will perform four songs at halftime, marking only the third time ever The Best Damn Band in the Land has teamed up with another school.

“I hope fans come out thinking that was a really, really cool show,” Boyer said. “The show is called ‘What Is Hip’. So it’s all kinds of horn band music from the ’70s, a lot of great music.”

Both bands will be rehearsing Friday, Sept. 12, just one day before the Sept. 13 game at the ‘Shoe. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes are 2-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation in the polls, having defeated then-No. 1 Texas in OSU’s home opener and shutting out Grambling State University 70-0 last weekend. The OU Bobcats lost its season opener 34-31 to Rutgers, but knocked off Big 12 team West Virginia 17-10 at home in Athens last weekend.

