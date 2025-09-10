Breaking: Decomposed human remains found in Dayton house; Homicide detectives investigating

Ohio State and Ohio University will be rivals on the field Saturday, but bandmates at halftime

Marching bands collab for joint show at football game.
The Ohio State University Marching Band performs at a previous Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. FILE/AP

Credit: Michael Owen Baker

Credit: Michael Owen Baker

The Ohio State University Marching Band performs at a previous Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. FILE/AP
SPORTS CULTURE
By Brooke Bunch
1 hour ago
X

As The Ohio State University Buckeyes hosts the Ohio University Bobcats at the Horseshoe in Columbus this weekend, the scoreboard may separate the two teams, but at halftime, their bands will be playing from the same songbook.

The Ohio State University Marching Band and the Marching 110 from Ohio University will join forces in a special collaboration for the halftime show, turning the usual “battle of the bands” into a Midwestern duet.

The joint show with the two in-state bands was reportedly brought together by Joshua Boyer, the director of bands for Olentangy Orange High School in Delaware County. Boyer is the former assistant director of the Ohio University athletic bands and is choreographing the OU dance number for Saturday.

“Ohio is a great football state,” Boyer said. “And as such, our band programs in Ohio — by and large — are very, very good.”

The bands will perform four songs at halftime, marking only the third time ever The Best Damn Band in the Land has teamed up with another school.

“I hope fans come out thinking that was a really, really cool show,” Boyer said. “The show is called ‘What Is Hip’. So it’s all kinds of horn band music from the ’70s, a lot of great music.”

Both bands will be rehearsing Friday, Sept. 12, just one day before the Sept. 13 game at the ‘Shoe. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes are 2-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation in the polls, having defeated then-No. 1 Texas in OSU’s home opener and shutting out Grambling State University 70-0 last weekend. The OU Bobcats lost its season opener 34-31 to Rutgers, but knocked off Big 12 team West Virginia 17-10 at home in Athens last weekend.

On Saturday, The Ohio State University Marching Band and the @marching110 are coming together for a combined halftime show! Stay in your seats for a show that you won’t want to miss! pic.twitter.com/Vq1iQYsvbE

— The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) September 9, 2025

Writer Brooke Bunch may be reached at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.

In Other News
1
How music is helping Monroe students to learn, and to be a little more...
2
Virtual ‘American Idol’ Ohio auditions happening next week
3
This week in Dayton arts: Human Race Theatre celebrates 40 years...
4
Talking with kids about hard history, including the events of 9/11
5
Suicide Awareness Month brings opportunity to spotlight after-school...

About the Author

Brooke is an executive speechwriter and brand strategist with an interior design hobby. She's an aspiring wake surfer, novelist and Miami University of Ohio graduate. Reach her at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.