Ohio State Fair’s first slate of concerts includes Ohio Players, Alabama

Funk icons Ohio Players will be joined by R&B legends Midnight Star on Friday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $23-$33 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 23.

Kidz Bop Live will perform Wednesday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 and on sale now.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair. All tickets purchased in advance include Fair admission. The concerts will be performed inside the Celeste Center.

Additional concerts in the 2024 Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series will be announced on the following dates: Tuesday, March 5, Tuesday, March 19, Tuesday, April 2 and Tuesday, April 16.