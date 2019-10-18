Tales of old-school murder in Dayton just in time for Halloween

As the old saying goes, everyone has a story. Some of those stories just happen to involve MURDER.
Angie Hoschouer of Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum returns to the "What Had Happened Was" podcast to share shocking tales of Dayton murders pulled right from the Gem City's distant past.
Angie shares the tragic story behind the Bessie Little Bridge, a mother murderer who ended up in a place worse than jail and the mom who gave her daughter one fatal whack and didn't live to tell about it.
>> RELATED: Meet the Miamisburg man behind ‘True Crime All the Time’
But this episode is not all about creeps, ghosts and supposed ghouls. Angie tells America about famed former slave Jordan Anderson and how he left a legacy of defiance with the help of one of Dayton's most well-known citizens.
>> RELATED: Letter from former slave living in Dayton hits the web
