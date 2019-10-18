Tales of old-school murder in Dayton just in time for Halloween

Angie shares the tragic story behind the Bessie Little Bridge, a mother murderer who ended up in a place worse than jail and the mom who gave her daughter one fatal whack and didn't live to tell about it.

But this episode is not all about creeps, ghosts and supposed ghouls. Angie tells America about famed former slave Jordan Anderson and how he left a legacy of defiance with the help of one of Dayton's most well-known citizens.

Jordan Anderson, an escaped slavery, made it to Dayton. CONTRIBUTED Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

A 19th century prison mug shot photo of Albert Frantz, convicted in the murder of Bessie Little. Frantz was only the fourth man in Ohio history to meet death in the electric chair. ARTICLE: Dayton’s Ridge Avenue Bridge has haunted history as site of notorious 19th century murder

"What Had Happened Was" is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com. You won't believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.

