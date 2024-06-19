Tony-nominated Oakwood native makes Steppenwolf debut, 2024 Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame inductees announced

“As their relationship begins anew, the two reluctant Fernsbys — separated by age and experience — start to understand the joys and perils of letting someone else into your own story, even if only for a moment,” according to press notes.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

With Muse Machine, and displaying a maturity beyond his years, Stock marvelously appeared in such shows as “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” “On the Town,” Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie.” The SUNY Purchase graduate received a 2015 Tony nomination and Theatre World Award for his outstanding Broadway debut as Gus P. Head in the starry revival of Terrence McNally’s comedy “It’s Only a Play.” His film credits include “Maggie Moore(s)” and “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” and his TV credits include “Kindred,” “Bonding,” “The Right Stuff” and “Escape at Dannemora.”

“Little Bear Ridge Road” continues through Aug. 4. For tickets or more information, visit steppenwolf.org.

2024 Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame inductees

Lighting designer Gina Neuerer, stage manager Deirdre Root and actor/director/designer David Shough have been selected as the 2024 Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame inductees.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Neuerer is the Chair of Sinclair Community College’s Department of Theatre & Dance. She began her educational journey in theatre by earning an AA in Theatre Technology from Sinclair, a BA from Wilmington College, and was the first woman to earn an MFA as Technical Director in the Technical, Design & Production Program from The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. She has served as a professional Equity stage manager for Dayton’s Human Race Theatre Company and as the resident lighting designer for Sinclair Theatre. She has also been a Technical Director at the University of Cincinnati, College-Conservatory of Music, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, The Sorg Opera Company, Sinclair, and Miami University Summer Theatre. She is notably the creator of Sinclair Theatre’s Free Expression Series: Free Theatre for Free Thought.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Root, a native of Lusk, Wyoming, has spent most of her life in the Dayton area. Her local theatrical endeavors began with the Huber Heights Community Theater, playing Theodora in “Haunting of Hill House.” She continued at Dayton Theatre Guild with “The Diviners,” and found her passion for stage managing while working the Guild production of “Other People’s Money.” She has worked with 10 local theater companies, but has called the Guild her home since 2004. She assisted with props in various shows, but started doing them seriously in 2013 and has served as the Guild Treasurer for the last 16 years. In between high school theater and community theater, she notably participated in the Society for Creative Anachronism, a medieval reenactment group, where she and four friends started a Shakespearean theatrical troupe called The Lord Chateleyn’s Men. She was also a reference librarian at MidPointe Public Library for 30 years. She lives in Dayton with Grant, her husband of 36 years, and a wide assortment of cats.

Credit: Peter Wine Credit: Peter Wine

Shough has been an award-winning actor, director, and set, lighting and sound designer for Dayton and Cincinnati area professional and community theatres for over two decades. During that time he has performed lead roles in over 40 musicals and plays, including Don Quixote in “Man of La Mancha,” Boyd Bendix in “A Case of Libel,” John Adams in “1776,” and King Arthur in “Spamalot.” As a director/designer he has created numerous memorable productions, including “Dracula” at Dayton Playhouse, and “Outside Mullingar” and “Hedda Gabler” at Dayton Theatre Guild. A Jacques Brel devotee, he trained in music and theatre at the University of Michigan, and served in administrative and technical posts in professional regional theatres. He is married to former ballerina, now ballet teacher and director, Barbara Pontecorvo. They live in Carlisle with their Great Dane Roxie Hart.

The Hall of Fame inductions will be held in conjunction with the annual DayTony Awards, which will take place Saturday, July 27 at Springboro Community Theatre, 115 Wright Station Way. Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the ceremony at 7 p.m. There will be a dinner and awards option as well as an awards-only option. Ticket information is forthcoming.