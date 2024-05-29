Osborn Historic Garden Club tour, art fair set to bloom in Fairborn

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Osborn Historic Garden Club biennial Summer Garden Tour and Garden & Art Fair will take place Saturday, June 15 in Fairborn.

Founded in 2009, Osborn Historic Garden Club has sponsored biennial summer garden tours since 2010. In 2022, a Garden & Art Fair was added to the festivities.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

This year, organizers said seven families have invited the public to tour their private gardens. Gardens represent “a mix of garden designs incorporating common and unusual plants and beautiful outdoor living spaces,” according to a press release.

The Garden & Art Fair will offer booths by over 20 exhibitors. These exhibitors include: vendors of native plants, garden plants, and hostas; artists selling paintings and garden art, including a sculptor working in copper; garden related gifts; activities for children; and nonprofit organizations from the world of conservation of native spaces and environmental concerns.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

In addition, the event will feature a demonstration of “How to Plant a Terrarium” as well as a wine tasting offered by Carolyn Hollon Evans of Hollon Flowers. Home Cooked Vibes food truck will be on-site as well.

HOW TO GO

What: Osborn Historic Garden Club’s GardenAffair 2024: Biennial Summer Garden Tour and Garden & Art Fair

When: 10 a.m.- 3p.m. Saturday, June 15. Demonstration begins at 3:30 p.m.

Where: Garden tour of private gardens at various locations; Garden & Art Fair, Main St. Commons, 103 W. Main St., Fairborn; Demonstration and Wine Tasting at Hollon Flowers, 50 N. Central Ave., Fairborn.

Cost: Free admission to Garden & Art Fair. There are $10 tickets for the Garden Tour available at Hollon Flowers or purchase online through Eventbrite on Facebook ($10 + fee). Tickets required for adults and children over 13. Tickets include demonstration and wine tasting open to adults 21 and over.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

