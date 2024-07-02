Outdoor fitness series is for older adults: How to participate

“Nationwide there is a trend for more specific programming for older adults,” said Brent Anslinger, MetroParks outdoor recreation program manager. “We are creating experiences for that audience, and they’ve been incredibly popular.”

Fitness Programs for Older Adults has steadily climbed the American College of Sports Medicine Worldwide Fitness Trends rankings in recent years, hitting an all-time high of No. 3 this year. And, according to the 2021 Profile of Older Americans, the number of Americans aged 65 and older rose 38 percent between 2010 and 2021 and is likely to increase through 2040.

“Nature is open to everyone,” said Jordan Hart, MetroParks outdoor recreation coordinator. “We want to make sure that people know about the amenities we have to offer and have the skills to enjoy them.”

The older adult programs offer an opportunity to exercise in a group setting, learn basic skills and use equipment all free of charge. The Hiking for Older Adults program, for example, explains the essentials needed for a day hike and lets participants try their hand at using trekking poles.

“We want people to use us (MetroParks) as a gateway to activity,” Anslinger said. “We can introduce them to activities, help them gain the skills they need and then they can do it on their own as well.”

The popularity of the Older Adult Adventures Series means that programs frequently fill up, but the MetroParks’ Heart Healthy Trails are ideal for older adults to exercise independently as they are entry-level trails on paved or flat surfaces with minimal elevation changes.

“They are easier trails that can be done at any pace,” Anslinger said.

Heart Healthy Trails are located at Carriage Hill, Eastwood, Englewood, Germantown, Island, Possum Creek, Wegerzyn Gardens and Wolf Creek metroparks. The trails range from 1-2.5 miles and there is signage along the trail to calculate your pace. The American Heart Association recommends walking at a brisk pace of 24 minutes per mile.

For more information on the Older Adult Adventures Series or the Heart Healthy Trails, visit www.metroparks.org.

Move Your Way: Older Adults

The types of physical activity that can help older adults stay healthy and independent

Moderate-intensity aerobic activity: Anything that gets your heart beating faster

Can help with everyday tasks and keeping your mind and memory sharp

Aim for at least 150 minutes a week

Muscle-strengthening activity: Activities that make your muscles work harder than usual

Can make it easier to do things like get up from a chair or open a jar

Aim for at least two days a week

Balance Activity: Include activities like yoga or tai chi

Can lower the risk of falls and the risk of injury if there is a fall

Try things count as more than one activity type like dancing

Source: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion