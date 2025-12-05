Owner of White Lotus Café & Diner, or ‘Yummy Burger,’ in downtown Dayton to retire

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“The people that bought from me, I hope they keep up what I do,” Shoop said.

From Thailand to Dayton

Shoop is originally from Thailand. She met her husband, who is a Dayton native, in the early 1970s when he was serving in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.

“I’ve been married to that boy forever,” Shoop said.

She came with him to the United States in 1973 when he was stationed in Montana, and in 1975 they moved to Dayton.

Shoop recalled the moment she told her husband that she wanted to work.

“I said, “Well, I’m going to go work,” and he told me, “You don’t have to. I (brought) you here (to the) United States. I (will) take care of you,”” Shoop said.

In 1978, she went to The Radisson to ask for a job and she was hired as a banquet server.

From being a part of fancy dinners to making sure the Friday night seafood buffet was perfect for guests, she ended her catering career by overseeing operation of Lily’s Banquet Center.

“I used to (operate a) catering company and I thought, I’m done. I thought, I’m retired,” Shoop said. “Six months later, I thought I cannot sit here... so that’s how I wound up here.”

Creating a loyal customer base

She bought White Lotus Café & Diner in the early 2000s after Siriya “Tik” Sripol and a business partner began offering a handful of specialty Thai dishes alongside burgers.

Shoop didn’t have experience cooking, but she quickly learned. Customer favorites include the Curry, Chicken Chili with Basil and Yummy Bacon Burger.

Over the years, she has gained a loyal customer base with many calling her “mama.”

“No owner (has) stay(ed) here that long because they want to make big money,” Shoop said. “I’m okay. I’m here by myself. I don’t pay nobody. I just do it. Have fun (and) enjoy.”

One of her favorite things to do is joke around with her customers.

“I enjoy (it) because they are like a family,” Shoop said. “You cook for your kids, right? That’s what you do. I enjoy a lot.”

Shoop admitted that she didn’t want to retire, but at 75-years old, she worried about who would take over if something happened to her.

She had been thinking about selling the restaurant before, but never put anything on paper. Shoop said she even had a few people offer to buy her business, but she wanted to serve her customers for a couple more years.

White Lotus Café & Diner will be continuing with new owners. Shoop wished them success in their future and hopes her customers will support them.

What’s next?

She wanted her customers to know that she loves them.

“I enjoy to talk to them. I enjoy to serve them. I enjoy when they love my food,” Shoop said.

When asked what’s next, Shoop said she didn’t know just yet.

“I might have to hut around Miller Lane because I come from Vandalia. I might consider... (opening) something up,” Shoop said.

White Lotus Café & Diner, 327 E. Third St., is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To place a carryout order, call 937-222-7030.

