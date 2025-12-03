The Dessert Room is about to open at the Dayton Arcade

This concept was inspired by Carroll’s love of Bern’s Steak House in Tampa, Fla. He said they have their own dessert room where they move people out of their formal dining room to an entirely different space.

“With The Dessert Room, we want dessert to get full-time attention,” Carroll previously said. “When people call into Table 33 and make a reservation for dinner, we will ask them if they want to eat at The Dessert Room as well.”

To start off, guests must have a dinner reservation at Table 33 to get a reservation at The Dessert Room.

In 2026, they plan to open some reservations to the public.

Carroll said they might take a few “Dessert for Dinner” reservations around 5 p.m. in the beginning if they feel like they can handle it.

The signature dessert will be The Chocolatier’s Table — an interactive dessert experience for two or more people.

It’s described on the menu as “a theatrical, tableside indulgence crafted to ignite imagination and delight. Your server begins by pouring warm streams of premium chocolates — dark, milk, and white — directly onto a custom silicone dessert canvas, creating an edible abstract painting in real time."

Guests are then invited to dip, swirl, sculpt, and savor using an assortment of playful confections such as marshmallows, gummy bears, brittle, toffee shards and other rotating sweets.

Other desserts on the menu include:

Pistachio Ricotta Cake (layers of pistachio mousse and whipped sweet ricotta finished with Grand Marnier ganache and topped with candied pistachios)

Seasonal Gelato & Macarons (three scoops of gelato paired with macarons)

Affogato Con Mocha (vanilla bean gelato served table-side with a pour-over of coffee and cocoa syrup)

Flourless Buckeye Cake (a chocolate cake inspired by buckeyes and finished with peanut butter mousse and a drizzle of cocoa syrup)

Seasonal Creme Brulee (seasonal flavors beneath a caramelized sugar crust)

The Dessert Room will also have a selection of rotating pies featuring seasonal ingredients and fresh-baked crusts.

The nearly 1,800-square-foot space, seating up to 65 people, will be open 5-11 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

