Parade of Homes tour in the Dayton region includes more than 20 houses

“Springtime seems to be the best time for people to start looking for homes,” said Debbie Howell, director of membership and events for the Home Builders Association of Dayton. “It is the perfect time to look for a home as the school year ends and people are moving. We have multiple builders as well.”

Organizers also note the large variety of options within the tour aim to please.

“This is the perfect opportunity to find something,” Howell said. “We have quite a few homes available that are ranch-style, which is (great) for anyone looking to downsize or are empty nesters. We also have nice family homes for those who are looking to expand or looking to move. It is a wide variety and they are all in very nice communities.”

Howell also sees encouraging signs within the current housing market, which she hopes will entice the community to support the tour.

“The market is up and down but I think we are heading into an upswing,” she said. “There’s no better time to buy than now. There is a home for anyone.”

Already anticipating this year’s Homearama event, which is slated July 12-28, Howell is excited for the Spring Parade of Homes to be another strong showcase.

“As we are winding down for our Parade of Homes we are gearing up for our Homearama in July,” Howell said. “But if anyone is looking for a home, this is the time to go look at our Parade of Homes. The HBA of Dayton would also like to thank CenterPoint Energy for being our sponsor of the Spring Parade of Homes.”

For more information, visit hbadayton.com.