Where to find peak fall colors in Five Rivers MetroParks

Warm displays of beautiful color, the distinct earthy autumn smell and the crunch of fallen leaves under your feet — fall is perhaps one of the best seasons to explore trees in your MetroParks and neighborhood.
Crucial to the environment, trees — especially those native to Ohio — play a critical role in creating habitats for wildlife, removing carbon from the air and producing oxygen to increase air quality. During the fall, the changes in length of daylight and temperature stop the leaves from creating food. Chlorophyll — which gives leaves its distinct green color – breaks down and disappears, which then causes leaves to change color.
Though fall began in late September, fall color is expected to peak later this month. Color is often dependent on the weather. For example, red hues are produced by warm, sunny fall days with cooler nights. Stay up-to-date on the changing colors across the state by visiting the Ohio Department of Natural Resource’s Fall Foliate viewer.
Those interested in taking to the trails to experience truly beautiful colorful views should make a point to stop at the following MetroParks destinations:
- Eastwood MetroPark (1385 Harshman Rd., Dayton): Paddle and color peep at the Eastwood Lagoon or take a 4-mile paddle from Eastwood to RiverScape MetroParks.
- Possum Creek MetroPark (4790 Frytown Rd., Dayton): Hike the 3.5-mile orange trail that loops through Possum Creek’s forests, prairies and ponds, allowing you to see fall views in a variety of habitats.
- Hills & Dales MetroPark (2740 S. Patterson Blvd., Kettering): Just short of 1.5 miles, the Adirondack Trail is filled with warm fall colors that complement the Adirondack structures in the park.
- Carriage Hill MetroPark (7891 E. Shull Road, Huber Heights): Hike the 1.8-mile yellow trail that takes you around Cedar Lake, which boasts beautiful tree lines.
- High View at Twin Creek MetroPark (9688 Eby Road, Germantown): After parking, venture a short distance to the picnic area to discover a spectacular view of the wooded Twin Valley.
- The Tree Tower at Cox Arboretum MetroPark (6733 Springboro Pike, Dayton): Take the paved trails past the ponds toward the 65-foot-tall Tree Tower. Climb the 81 steps to the top for sweeping views of the Miami Valley’s fall color.
- Prairie platform at Germantown MetroPark (6401 Boomershine Road, Germantown): Take the 0.7-mile brown trail to the intersection of the purple trail, where you’ll find a platform that allows you to look out across the prairie and view the beautiful woods that hug the trails.
- Huffman MetroPark (4485 Union Road, Dayton): Mountain bike the 2.6-mile section of the Creekside Trail that runs through the MetroParks Mountain Biking Area (MoMBA), which allows you to enjoy beautiful views while you get your heart pumping.
Navigate your leaf peeping adventures using MetroParks mobile app, powered by OuterSpatial. Download the free app for Apple and Android devices by visiting metroparks.org/mobile.