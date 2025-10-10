Where to find peak fall colors in Five Rivers MetroParks

Warm displays of beautiful color, the distinct earthy autumn smell and the crunch of fallen leaves under your feet — fall is perhaps one of the best seasons to explore trees in your MetroParks and neighborhood.

Crucial to the environment, trees — especially those native to Ohio — play a critical role in creating habitats for wildlife, removing carbon from the air and producing oxygen to increase air quality. During the fall, the changes in length of daylight and temperature stop the leaves from creating food. Chlorophyll — which gives leaves its distinct green color – breaks down and disappears, which then causes leaves to change color.