PET COLUMN: A big holiday is upon us, and it’s not Halloween

But Ed, my husband of many years, also had a say in this matter. Unfortunately, he didn’t feel the same way. And, more unfortunately, he wasn’t allergic to furballs.

“So what gives,” I asked. It didn’t make sense. Ed had also only grown up with a dog, a Miniature Schnauzer named Fritz.

Ed said he liked the balance. One dog and one cat.

I won’t torture you with details of our conversation on adopting another cat. The result is obvious, since I’ve been writing about our cat, Pip, and his antics for five years.

From the minute Pip first pranced out of his carrier and jumped up in my lap, he has been filling our house with laughter, smiles and “Jeez, Pip, what did you do now,” antics.

The little rescued kitten picked me as his “chosen human.”

Pip’s long leg stretches in the afternoon are impressive, but his arm taps and howls when he wants to be fed two hours ahead of time are annoying. He can seamlessly move in and out of my wheelchair’s wheels without my knowing it until he pops his head out between my legs. He is a sleuth, easily opening kitchen drawers to grab brother Teddy’s dog snacks. His rhythmic biscuit-making against my bent knees at night helps me fall asleep.

Does he deserve a holiday?

Of course.

Lucky for him, Oct. 29 is National Cat Day. Established in 2005, it was created to raise awareness of the importance of spaying and neutering to prevent the overpopulation of cats around the world. The day also promotes awareness of cats in shelters needing homes as well as education campaigns to reduce the number being euthanized.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) estimates 1.5 million shelter animals are euthanized yearly. Cats make up about 860,000 of the total number. Or, to put it more bluntly, on average, over 2,300 cats are euthanized daily in shelters across our country.

Why so many? Primarily, the shelters aren’t large enough. Each year, National Cat Day reinforces the need to help these animals, the shelters and volunteers who care for them.

Pip, his mom and his siblings were fortunate. A caring couple took care of them. Francis Kennels Rescue in Xenia took charge of finding homes for the kittens and the couple adopted mom.

Pip landed safely on all four paws at our home.

If you are interested in doing something on National Cat Day to help area shelter cats, check out local shelters’ websites. The Humane Society of Greater Dayton, SICSA and others list items they can use as well as links where you can donate money.

In Pip’s honor we’re donating to Francis Kennels Rescue, the place that helped Pip get a great start.

For me, the day is a yearly reminder of the love I have for a cat that I wasn’t sure I wanted but who reminds me every day how lucky I am to have.

Karin Spicer is a member of The Dog Writers Association of America and The Cat Writers Association. She can be reached at spicerkarin@gmail.com.

What you can do to celebrate with your cat

1. Spend some quality time at home together

2. Give the litter box an upgrade

3. Buy your cat a special treat or provide a favorite treat from his own stash

4. Buy new toys, create new ones or reintroduce a toy he and you haven’t played with for awhile

Source: a‑z‑animals.com/blog/national‑cat‑day‑date‑date