Primetime Blues Band and Westside Players serve up blues for free at Oregon Express

Houston says he has a pre-show ritual: he’ll gather the band and ask, “Who are we?” Their response: “We are The Primetime Blues Band! Let’s light ‘em up!”

The Primetime Blues Band, along with the Westside Players featuring Gary “Guitar” Williams, will soon be lighting up Oregon Express with a mix of original blues, R&B, rock, and jazz. The free performance is May 3.

Snapper Mitchum, a legendary Chicago blues player, will also be performing a couple songs.

Originally formed in 1995 in Columbus, the Primetime Blues Band decided on Chicago style blues to differentiate from blues-rock and whatever comes out of Texas. The band was influenced by groups like the Fabulous Thunderbirds, a four-piece lineup with guitar, harmonica, bass and drums, which Houston had seen several times at Gilly’s.

Houston eventually met harp player “Dapper” Dan Axt, drummer Richard Kass, and bassist Ed White to form the first incarnation of Primetime.

The group cut its debut, and so far only record, “Prime Cut Blues,” which featured the first song Houston ever wrote: the ever-apropos, “I Love the Blues.”

Although “Prime Cut Blues” amassed good reviews at the time, even getting some listeners in Europe, Houston says those songs don’t necessarily represent the music he plays now, and he’s since become a better songwriter.

But while getting ready to record the second Primetime Blues Band album, “The Cold Backhand of Love,” the pandemic — and the sudden death of his bassist — shut the project down. Houston had considered not reforming another live band, to stick to recording the album at home. But after some thought — and encouragement from guitarists Tery Metcalf, Doug Hart and Noah Wotherspoon — Houston got back on stage. He’s also back at writing new blues songs.

Houston, along with musicians Chuck Cantrell, Brian Emrick, and guitarist Max Thomas, make up the current lineup of the Primetime Blues Band.

The band has been described as having “one foot in the past and one foot in the future,” honoring the deep roots of the blues — the raw emotions, traditional structures, and soulful storytelling — while also pushing the genre forward with fresh energy and modern influences.

“We stay grounded in the legacy of legends like Muddy Waters, B.B. King, and Howlin’ Wolf, but we’re not afraid to experiment with new grooves, contemporary lyrics, and cross-genre vibes,” Houston said. “The blues has always evolved — from the Delta to Chicago to rock ‘n’ roll — and we see ourselves as part of that ongoing journey. We’re keeping the spirit alive while making it speak to a new generation.”

Perhaps one of the biggest misconceptions about the blues is that it’s outdated, somehow stuck in its ways — just sad songs and twelve-bar shuffles. But the blues is at the root of almost every American genre of music: rock, soul, funk and hip-hop.

“The blues is alive, vibrant, and still evolving,” Houston said. “It’s not museum music — it’s real, it’s raw, and it still speaks to what people are going through right now. The Primetime Blues Band makes sure to show that the blues can groove, rock, and uplift just as much as it can moan.”

The blues connects. It reaches in and brings something out: joy, nostalgia, grooves, dancers, and the occasional hula hoopers and fire breathers. Light ‘em up.

HOW TO GO

What: The Primetime Blues Band, with the Westside Players featuring Gary “Guitar” Williams

When: 7 p.m. May 3

Where: Oregon Express, 336 E. 5th St., Dayton

Cost: Free