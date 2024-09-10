Project Peace Post exhibit in Dayton highlights various artistic traditions, history of countries

“I really wanted to make something or have a long-term project that would be meaningful that the designers who work from me to work on,” Selman said. “Something that not only teaches them about different artistic traditions and history of countries but really to learn about different people and to build empathy.”

Credit: Chris West Credit: Chris West

The project has been growing online, and now all the photos are on display at the museum. The photos are made to look like stamps, which Selman said is a fitting frame for the advocates since stamps typically showcase important people and things.

Selman said he and his team would research each country, looking for those who may have won various peace prizes. This research portion of the project is just one reason it took eight years to complete the project. However, Selman is quite content with how it all turned out.

“We’re always thinking about how to connect things and create things that make sense that you can repeat,” he said. “I think this is a really good example of setting something up at the beginning with the idea of looking at the end. Without that vision into the future, you fumble pretty quickly.”

Taiwan, Palestine and Vatican City are also recognized in the exhibit. Selman said that the pieces have connected him and his team with creatives from across the world. Many of Selman’s artists chose to have their commissions donated to support the work of the advocates directly. Selman said the project is all about peace and spreading a positive message.

“We’re really at a deficit for positivity right now and honesty and peace and empathy,” he said. “People are really craving it right now. I think this project and the diversity of the voices and representation and all these people who are selfless and looking at effective change outside of just sitting in their chair. I think that’s really resonated.”

The exhibit opening was well-attended with people looking at the photos on the wall and the companion books. Selman said they will be printing 32 of the books, which feature the photos, and descriptions of both the advocate and the artist. The books will eventually be donated to libraries.

Before the opening, Selman led a group of Stivers High School students in an exercise where they were asked to create a design or drawing of a person, place or thing that represents peace to them. Selman believes that the finished project will create an opportunity to keep the conversation going.

“I think there’s a real opportunity to use this project as a springboard for education,” he said. “How do we package up what we did today and make that accessible for teachers to do as a lesson?”

The project will be on display at the museum through Nov. 2. After that, the project will be on display in Brooklyn. Selman said that the installation is “built to travel and built to take a beating.” He wants the exhibit to be displayed all around the country as a symbol of hope and peace.

How to go

The International Peace Museum in Dayton is located at 10 N. Ludlow St. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tuesdays and Thursdays are for scheduled events and group tours only. For more information, visit peace.museum.