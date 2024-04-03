Quirky ‘Lesbians Eating a Quiche’ has local premiere this weekend in downtown Dayton

“The play makes comments about where lesbian relationships were in the ‘50s,” said Gina Handy Minyard, founding artistic director of Magnolia Theatre Company. “They had to be hidden. They weren’t allowed to be who they really were and love who they really loved. So, there are lots of layers inside the show that make the plot really interesting.”

As Magnolia continues to spotlight female playwrights, Minyard is thrilled to offer a new work for Dayton audiences that is not only funny but improvisational.

“I’m always looking for female-driven works that are uplifting and comedies are much-needed as we are in an election year as well,” she said. “I am interested in bringing new material, different material, to Dayton, which is something I would love Magnolia to be known for. The script is also designed (as) half improv and half scripted. This script has a lot of fun elements. It won’t be the same every night. The audience has to be prepared to get involved.”

In addition, Minyard said the script was co-developed by Oakwood native Beth Stelling, a Los Angeles-based comedienne and Miami University graduate. Stelling has been seen on Netflix’s “The Standups” and has also written for HBO’s “Crashing.” Last year she filmed her Netflix special “If You Didn’t Want Me Then” at the Victoria Theatre.

“Beth Stelling was a part of the original cast and writing of this show,” Minyard said. “She and five other women who worked on the play have script credits.”

The “Quiche” cast consists of Vera Allen as Vern, Sarah Gomes as Dale, Emma Massey as Ginny, Cydnie Hampton as Lulie, and Skye Hodgkin as Wren. Minyard feels the play utilizes their talents to the fullest.

“This play shows off the talents of five local woman not only in their comedic abilities but also in their improv abilities,” she said. “This play also upholds our ideas of showcasing strong women. These characters are strong-willed and have clear purpose and clear sense of direction. They’re really fun, inspiring characters.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche”

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

When: April 4-7; 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday

Tickets: $22.50 general admission; $12.50 general admission for seniors, military, educators and students

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org