Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center offers senior programs and resources

According to Shawn Williams, who has worked at the center for three years, the resource fair is a popular activity for members, and it will be Sept. 17 this year. The event includes “access to vendors, and senior resources and connections that go beyond insurance. One example is the food pantry.”

The fair will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and feature information about health insurance, legal issues, healthy eating, fitness trainers, self care and more.

The center offers a variety of programs and activities, with an emphasis on age-specific exercise programs, social skills, cognitive skills, as well as a safe place to build community.

“We have a theater onsite and sometimes we show movies during our Primetime program,” Williams said.

The center has nearly 600 members, and the cost is $60 per year for Primetime membership or $15 per quarter.

“People don’t recognize that the Salvation Army works as a church and a lot of the programs and services are with the intent of meeting human needs,” Williams said. “We seek to give seniors a safe place to build community with others.”

More from Williams:

How are you especially tuned in to the 60+ age group?

We have specific age-related fitness classes that include Zumba Gold, Prime Time Yoga, Chair One Fitness, Gentle Stretch, and Senior Strength. Our program focuses on building skills that can be lost with age, such as social and cognitive skills. We also provide information on topics that are of particular interest to seniors. For example, we have had lectures on cyber security, maintenance of balance, and computer literacy.

Why is this important?

Fitness is important because everyone will get older, we just want to help you get stronger by doing functional activities that you do day to day. Our program focuses on building skills that can be lost with age, such as social and cognitive skills. It also provides information on topics that are of particular interest to seniors. For example, we have had lectures on cyber security, maintenance of balance, and computer literacy.

Tips for staying healthy and active

Have fun, and turn exercise into something you enjoy doing. Do the little things that can help in the long run, like stand on one foot when your brushing your teeth to work on your balance. Eat more fruits and vegetables. For physical health and activity, do what you know you can reliably do often. This might mean joining a pickleball league or a yoga class, or it could mean taking an afternoon walk every day. For cognitive health, never stop learning new things and challenging yourself.

Best advice for individuals 60 years and older

Be the example you want your grandkids to look up to. Never tell yourself that you can’t do something because of your age. While you should listen to your body and be safe, you’d be surprised what you can do and learn. You have a purpose, and The Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center welcomes you to join our community.

What need do you see in the area for senior citizens?

More social events, gatherings, and/or programs that create connections with seniors daily.

Impact your business has had in the community?

To allow seniors to meet through our daily programs for activities that include enhancing their mind, body, and spirit. Creating a space for seniors where they feel they have a place to belong. We can see the seniors challenging themselves to learn and stay positive in their lives. Our current seniors have expressed appreciation and gratitude toward staff and program offerings.

More details

Where: 1000 N. Keowee St., Dayton

Hours: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship, Kroc Café: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Services offered:

Seniors with Silver Sneakers, Silver Fit, Renew Active, and Prime Fitness insurance receive free fitness memberships, which includes 22 fitness classes.

Pickleball (8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday), personal trainers on-site to help with fitness needs and a walking track.

Sewing club Tuesdays (12:30 to 2:30 p.m.) is a social opportunity to talk and share stories while you learn sewing or do a project.

Primetime Tuesdays (11 a.m. to noon) is a weekly program for seniors ages 55 & up. Weekly events include activities, free coffee, & free lunch!

Golden Hour Thursdays (11 a.m. to noon) includes activities and lectures. After the program, attendants are provided a free meal.

People of all ages are welcome to join our Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.

Phone: 937-528-5100

Website: https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/dayton-kroc