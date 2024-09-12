Secret Chamber House of Oddities and Artwork hosts ‘Phobia’ art show on Friday the 13th

As the title suggests, each piece is based off a fear people have. These include blindness, clowns, spiders, fish and more. However, each fear can only be represented by one artist.

More than 25 different artists are participating in the show, including Mike Betts, Andrew Estepp, Yvonne Tibbs and more. Pieces will be created in a variety of mediums, from paintings to sculptures.

“I love giving artists the opportunity to create things” said Secret Chamber Owner Cherish Harrell Brooks. “Sometimes you lose the love for it when you have to make something, but here you have the opportunity to get your juices flowing and create something unique.”

Brooks has created a piece dedicated to Thalassophobia, the fear of deep bodies of water.

There will also be multiple hearses parked outside the venue.

Guests to the event will vote on their favorites pieces, with the winner receiving a cash prize.

How to go

What: Phobia Art Show

When: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 13

Location: The Secret Chamber House of Oddities: 15 W. Main St., Fairborn

More info: Facebook