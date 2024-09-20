See ‘Hamilton’ at the Schuster for $10: Ticket lottery open now

The lottery opened at 10 a.m. today and will close at noon Thursday, Sept. 26 for tickets to performances Oct. 1-6. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances.

HOW TO ENTER

Use the official app for “Hamilton,” available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

The lottery will open at 10 a.m. every Friday and will close for entry at 12 p.m. the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.

Winner notifications will be sent between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets void if resold.

All times listed are in the local time zone.

ADDITIONAL RULES

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final. No refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking 2015 Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning blockbuster is based on Ron Chernow’s 2004 biography of flawed founding father Alexander Hamilton. The musical tells the story of Hamilton’s inspiring and thought-provoking rise as an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s sidekick during the Revolutionary War. He also served as America’s first Treasury Secretary.

Tickets for “Hamilton” are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check daytonlive.org/hamilton for late release seats which may become available at short notice.

For more information about the lottery, visit daytonlive.org/hamilton-lottery.

HOW TO GO

What: “Hamilton: An American Musical”

When: Oct. 1-13

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Cost: $69-$269

Tickets: Call Ticket Center Stage at 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org

Length: 2 hours and 50 minutes including a 20-minute intermission