Dayton Philharmonic’s Broadway concert needs your help with choosing songs

“We receive so much feedback through surveys, social media and meeting people in the lobby after shows who say they want to see this or that, so now we can really given them a chance to curate a performance,” said Brittany Laughlin, vice president of marketing and audience development for the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance. “There are some parameters because we have to make sure we can get the music, which is scored for orchestra, but Neal and the team will put the concert together.”

In the category of Broadway Duets, contenders include:

“Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” from “Monty Python’s Spamalot”

“Suddenly, Seymour” from “Little Shop of Horrors”

“The Phantom of the Opera” from “The Phantom of the Opera”

“How Could I Ever Forget” from “Next to Normal”

“Seasons of Love” from “Rent”

In the category of Female Solos, contenders include:

“All That Jazz” from “Chicago”

“Popular” from “Wicked”

“I Could Have Danced All Night” from “My Fair Lady”

“Memory” from “Cats”

In the category of Male Solos, contenders include:

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” from “Jersey Boys”

“I Am What I Am” from “La Cage aux Folles”

“The Music of the Night” from “The Phantom of the Opera”

“Bring Him Home” from “Les Misérables”

“We wanted to create a concert in which the audience is fully involved,” Laughlin added. “We want them to pick the repertoire, come to the performance and sing a long. We just want this to be a really enjoyable evening among Broadway lovers. Dayton is a town that loves Broadway.”

To cast your vote, visit daytonperformingarts.org. Voting is expected to end Saturday, Sept. 21.

HOW TO GO

What: “Broadway By Request”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Cost: $12.50-$101.50

More info: daytonperformingarts.org