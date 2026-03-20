See this two-part art exhibition in Dayton before it’s gone

The University of Dayton's Roger Glass Center for the Arts opened on April 13, 2024. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

The University of Dayton's Roger Glass Center for the Arts opened on April 13, 2024. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
ARTS & CULTURE
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15 minutes ago
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“Weaving Ways of Knowing” is one of two exhibits soon leaving the Roger Glass Center gallery in Dayton.

A closing reception will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday.

This two-part exhibition features the textile-based works of University of Dayton faculty member R. Darden Bradshaw. The body of work in “Weaving Ways of Knowing Grief” was created by Bradshaw in the aftermath of losing both parents within four months.

Using the “slow, history-laden, methodical, and meditative practices of weaving, beading, stitching and embroidery, the viewer is invited to consider the human experience of loss”.

A separate group exhibit in the gallery, “Weaving Ways of Knowing Mary” derived from a collaborative summer research experience funded through the College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s Summer Fellowship Program and the International Marian Research Institute. Bradshaw, undergraduate students Casey Harner and Whitney Johnston, and graduate student Elise Abshire engaged in collective arts-based research into the Virgin Mary.

“How might we come to know Mary through the embodied practice of weaving?,” inquired the artists.

The resulting artworks, juxtaposed with pieces from the Marian Library collection, reflect various faith traditions, life experiences, and artistic practices. They weave together, quite literally, themes of faith, loss and love.

HOW TO GO

What: Exhibit at Roger Glass Center for the Arts

Where: 29 E. Creative Way, Dayton

Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; On March 26 there will be parking available in S1 and D lot after 5 p.m.

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About the Author

Hannah Kasper holds a BFA in Painting from the Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia and an MFA from Glasgow School of Art in Scotland. Her column "A Day in the Life" runs weekly in the Dayton Daily News. More info at www.hannahkasper.com.