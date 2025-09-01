September freebies: Where to find free events in the Dayton region

Free events from community festivals and diverse concerts to theater and film can be found across the Dayton region in September. Here is our guide to events to keep in mind as you plan your calendar.

FESTIVALS

A Fall Affair

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20

Location: Downtown Lebanon

Description: Enjoy a fashion show, craft vendors, hay rides, a pumpkin carving contest, live music and more.

Beavercreek Popcorn Festival

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7

Location: Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Description: This year’s festivities will offer live music, craft vendors, a car show and a 5K.

EcoFest

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20

Location: 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Description: Enjoy recycled art and food trucks, test drive an electric vehicle, and exchange or pick up gently used Halloween costumes at this event centered on helping the planet.

Germantown Pretzel Festival

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7

Description: In addition to a savoring a variety of pretzels, the festival will feature a pretzel contest and music from McGuffey Lane.

Greenville Harvest Extravaganza

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28

Location: 5207 Weavers Fort Jefferson Road, Greenville

Description: Over 75 craft vendors will offer handcrafted goods and antiques including locally made candles and soaps. Live bluegrass music will be performed throughout the day.

Hispanic Heritage Festival

When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20

Location: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Description: Dayton’s Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization will host their annual festival at RiverScape MetroPark. The celebration includes authentic Latin American cuisine, live music, dance lessons and craft vendors.

The 23rd annual Hispanic Heritage Festival, hosted by PACO (The Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization) will take place at RiverScape MetroPark in downtown Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 20. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Liberty Township Fall Festival

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27

Location: 6757 Yankee Road, Liberty Township

Description: Food trucks, craft vendors, a DJ and inflatables for children will be featured.

Preble County Pork Festival

When: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21

Location: 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton

Description: Live music, a parade, a variety of food trucks and vendors, and a create-a-pig competition will be part of the fun.

Zion Community Festival

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6

Location: Zion Lutheran Church, 5550 Munger Road, Dayton

Description: This annual festival features food, music, games, a petting zoo, pony rides, a hayride, scavenger hunt, face-painting and a Lego Build featuring Dayton Brick Shop. Hall of Fame juggler David Cain, magician Doug Nagel and Ranger Ric, a balloon-blowing clown, will entertain guests as well. A mobile health clinic and a Montgomery County Job and Family Services mobile unit will also be on hand.

FILM

“Willis Bing Davis: Reach High & Reach Back”

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24

Location: The NEON, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Description: This documentary profiles the career of legendary Dayton artist and educator Willis “Bing” Davis whose numerous awards include the 2022 Citizen Legion of Honor Award and 2009 Ohio Governor’s Irma Lazarus Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest art award given in the state of Ohio. He is also the owner and curator of the Willis “Bing” Davis Art Studio and EbonNia Gallery in the Wright Dunbar district.

Dayton artist and educator Willis "Bing" Davis. EASTERLING STUDIOS

HISTORY

“Looting Antiquity: Greece’s Lost Marbles”

When: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6

Location: Science Center Auditorium (SC 114) at the University of Dayton, 300 College Park, Dayton

Description: The first presentation in the Archaeological Institute of America Dayton Society’s 2025-2026 Lecture Series is presented by Dr. Zoë Kontes, professor of Classics at Kenyon College. This talk will discuss “the adventures ancient marble sculptures have had in their modern history, consider the important question of where they belong, and review the current state of looting in Greece.”

“Tactical Airpower in Europe”

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Location: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

Description: The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s new permanent exhibit, “Tactical Airpower in Europe,” highlights the teamwork of ground troops and the Army Air Forces in securing victory in Europe during World War II. A centerpiece of the exhibit is a fully restored Douglas A-26 Invader cockpit, allowing you to step inside and participate in an interactive simulation of a tactical bombing run over Europe.

"Tactical Airpower in Europe," a new permanent exhibition at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, explores how close cooperation between ground troops and the Army Air Forces shaped the course of World War II. Photo courtesy of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

HOME

Dayton Home Expo

When: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7

Location: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

Description: Explore opportunities for home improvement, remodeling and design projects.

MUSIC

Levitt Pavilion Concerts

Location: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

When: Thursday, September 4 (Smooth Jazz)

Artist: Jesse “JT Jazz” Thompson

Description: Jesse Thompson, a Dayton native, is a multi-talented composer, pianist and keyboardist influenced by the city’s rich R&B heritage. With a career spanning over 20 years, he has performed with renowned artists and bands, and recently launched his solo debut album, “The Inauguration of Jtjazz,” showcasing his diverse musical passions.

When: Friday, September 5 (Blues)

Artist: Miller and the Other Sinners with special guest Nikki D

Description: Miller and The Other Sinners, formed by David Michael Miller, is a Southern Soul band from Buffalo, N.Y., blending delta grit, Memphis soul, gospel spirit, and funky rhythm and blues.

When: Saturday, September 6 (Latin Pop)

Artist: Grupo Fuego

Description: Grupo Fuego, formed in 1999, is a dynamic Latin music band known for their energetic performances and diverse fan base. They have played at numerous Latino and multicultural festivals across the U.S., sharing stages with legends like Gilberto Santa Rosa and Tito Puente Jr., and their latest album “The Element” showcases their musical maturity and creativity.

The Cherry Poppin’ Daddies will perform at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on Sept. 13 as part of the free Jazz Fest. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

When: Saturday, September 13 (Jazz Fest)

Artists: Dave Greer’s Classic Jazz Stompers, Ric Sexton, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies

Descriptions: Jazz Stompers

Dave Greer’s Classic Jazz Stompers, a territory band from Dayton, specialize in the small-band swing style of the late 1920s and early 1930s.

Ric Sexton

Ric Sexton, a versatile performer from Dayton, is an actor, host, event DJ, dancer, and musician. With a bachelor’s degree in Music Media from Norfolk State University, he has showcased his talents across various cities, including Charlotte, Atlanta, Louisville, and Detroit’s Bakers jazz club.

Cherry Poppin’ Daddies

Cherry Poppin’ Daddies, a versatile band from Eugene, Ore., seamlessly blends swing, jazz, and punk/ska influences. Known for their dynamic performances and original material, they have recently focused on swing/jazz shows while continuing to connect with their punk/ska audience through new releases like “Bigger Life.”

Party at the Landing with The Menus

When: 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5

Location: Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Dr., Miamisburg

Description: The Menus, the flamboyant cover band that formed in Cincinnati in 1983, will headline Party at the Landing, a fundraiser for Pink Ribbon Good, an organization that spotlights breast cancer awareness. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. Event also includes a beer garden and more than 10 food trucks.

NATURE

Sycamore Trails Park Grand Opening

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6

Location: Sycamore Trails Park, 248 S Heincke Road, Miamisburg

Description: This newly updated 75-acre park will include basketball, tennis and pickleball courts, larger shelters, new playgrounds, a new pond, an enhanced disc golf course and much more.

THEATER

“The SpongeBob Musical”

When: 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 14

Location: Riverfront Park, 3 North Miami Ave., Miamisburg

Description: Presented by Children’s Performing Arts of Miamisburg as part of Miamisburg’s annual Arts by the River Festival, this family-friendly musical concerns SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward and many more residents of Bikini Bottom in an engaging, universal story of adventure, community, politics, identity and hope. The musical’s Tony Award-nominated songs are written by David Bowie, Panic! At the Disco, Cyndi Lauper, Sara Bareilles and John Legend among others.

The Menus, the flamboyant cover band that formed in Cincinnati in 1983, will headline Party at the Landing, a fundraiser for Pink Ribbon Good, an organization that spotlights breast cancer awareness, Sept. 5 at Austin Landing. CONTRIBUTED

UTILITY CONTENT

This September guide to free activities across the Dayton region is an example of utility content, stories intended to illuminate various aspects of daily living. If you have story suggestions, contact Russell Florence Jr at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

