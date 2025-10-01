Shows to see in Dayton in October include ‘Legally Blonde,’ ‘Dracula’ and more

Not Dead Yet! John Cleese And The Holy Grail At 50

Oct. 11, Dayton Live

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” with this special screening followed by a conversation and audience Q&A with legendary Monty Python co-founder John Cleese.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St. Dayton. Tickets are $57-$196. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Laughing for a Cure

Oct. 23, Dayton Funny Bone

Petty Blunt productions presents the third iteration of “Laughing for a Cure,” a fundraiser for the Pink Ribbon Good Breast Cancer Foundation. Hosted by Keith Irvin, the show features comedians Luke Capasso, Jeremy Johnson, and headliner Matt Stanley. Enjoy laughs, raffles, vendors and more.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek. Tickets are $20. Call 937-429-5233 or visit dayton.funnybone.com.

CONCERTS

Ben Folds and A Piano Tour

Oct. 5, Dayton Live

The Emmy-nominated singer, songwriter and composer who rose to fame leading pop group Ben Folds Five will perform with special guest Lindsey Kraft, an actress, singer and composer.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets are $47-$106. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Black Violin: Full Circle Tour

Oct. 10, Dayton Live

Grammy-nominated duo Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus return to Dayton for another impressive evening of classical music merged with hip-hop.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets are $24-$164. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Credit: MEREDITH TRUAX Credit: MEREDITH TRUAX

Sons of Art

Oct. 12, Bach Society of Dayton

This choral program includes works by Henry Purcell (“Come Ye Sons of Art”) and Antonio Vivaldi (“Gloria”).

How to go: 4 p.m. Sunday at Kettering Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road, Dayton. Tickets are $10-$30. Visit bachsocietyofdayton.org.

Classic Albums Live Performs Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon

Oct. 17, Dayton Live

Hear this iconic album, purchased by more than 20 million people since its release in 1973, recreated in its entirety — note for note, cut for cut. How to go: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $34-$46. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Vitamin String Quartet: The Music Of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, And Beyond

Oct. 18, Dayton Live

Experience this special crossover of classical music into the contemporary pop space featuring music by Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS, “Bridgerton,” The Weeknd and Daft Punk. How to go: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $34-$168. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

DANCE

Giselle

Oct. 10-12, Dayton Ballet

This ballet of love, betrayal, madness and forgiveness inspired modern works such as “Black Swan” and “Corpse Bride.” The story chronicles a journey “where a young woman dies of a broken heart, yet her spirit returns to save the man who deceived her.”

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org.

Reflections

Oct. 25-26, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

The world premiere of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.-inspired “Promised Land,” described as “a layered, complex and hopeful reflection on the African American journey through movement,” and the return of Sir Warren Spears’ Tuskegee Airmen tribute (“On the Wings Of Angels”) opens DCDC’s 57th season.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $18-$96. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

THEATER

The Game’s Afoot

Through Oct. 5, Wright State University

Ken Ludwig’s silly murder mystery lacks cohesiveness and punch but Wright State University’s attractive production directed by Josh Aaron McCabe and beautifully costumed by Victoria “Ori” Rancor nonetheless features comedic standouts Lilly Buck (Martha Gillette), Jacob Sawtelle (Felix Geisel), Nia Buchannon (Madge Geisel) and Sophia Stiles (Daria Chase). How to go: 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton. Tickets are $15-$25. Call 937-775-2500 or visit liberal-arts.wright.edu.

The Gin Game

Through Oct. 5, Actor’s Theatre Fairborn

Charles Larkowski and Pam McGinnis star in Donald L. Coburn’s Pulitzer Prize-winning battle of wills set at a nursing home.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Actor’s Theatre Fairborn, 23 E. Main St. Tickets are $20. Visit actorstheatrefairborn.org.

Anthropology

Oct. 10-18, Sinclair Community College

Playwright Lauren Gunderson (“Silent Sky,” “The Revolutionists”) addresses themes of family and AI technology in a “journey that will have you questioning what is real and what is not.”

How to go: 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Black Box Theatre at Sinclair, 401 W. Fourth St., Building 2, Dayton. ASL interpreted performances on Oct. 12 and 16. Tickets are $15 plus $2 service fee. No at-the-door ticket sales. All tickets must be purchased online at sinclair.edu/tickets.

Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

Dial ‘M’ For Murder

Oct. 10-26, Dayton Theatre Guild

Frederick Knott’s classic Hitchcockian thriller spins a tale of “deadly charm, calculated lies and impetuous greed.”

How to go: 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays (with the exception of Oct. 11 at 8 p.m.), and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Avenue, Dayton. Tickets are $19-$21. Call 937-278-5993 or visit daytontheatreguild.org.

The Sound of Music

Oct. 14-19, Dayton Live

The hills are alive once again with songs that you’ve hummed for decades such as “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Do-Re-Mi” and “My Favorite Things.”

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets are $53-$161. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Let the Right One In

Oct. 24-Nov. 2, Beavercreek Community Theatre

Emmy and Tony-winning writer Jack Thorne (“Adolescence,” ”Harry Potter and the Cursed Child") adapts John Ajvide Lindqvist‘s best-selling vampire novel about an unlikely friendship. How to go: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Beavercreek Community Theatre, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. Tickets are $16.20-20. Call 937-429-4737 or visit bctheatre.org.

Credit: ACTOR'S THEATRE FAIRBORN Credit: ACTOR'S THEATRE FAIRBORN

Legally Blonde: The Musical

Through Oct. 26, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Love and law go hand in hand in Laurence O’Keefe, Nell Benjamin and Heather Hach’s funny, tender Tony-nominated musical comedy based on the 2001 Reese Witherspoon film of the same name. Director/ choreographer Chris Beiser’s joyful production is splendidly led by vocal knockout Mallory Georgia Marie as bubbly sorority sister Elle Woods whose self-awareness and self-esteem evolves while studying at Harvard Law School. Notable featured performers include Noah Schnabel (an excellent, endearing Emmett Forrest), Tori Kocher (delivering strong vocals in her fabulously relatable portrayal of Paulette), Brianna McVaugh (an energetic Brooke Wyndham) and Tyler Henz (laser focused as eye candy Kyle). How to go: Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings and Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Avenue, Springboro. Tickets are $39-$79. Call 937-746-4554 or visit lacomedia.com.

Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really

Oct. 29-Nov. 9, Human Race Theatre Company

Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic novel uses humor and horror in an exploration of who the true monsters are. How to go: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $10-$53. Call 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org.