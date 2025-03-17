Singer Chris Ruggiero brings ‘Dream’ to Springfield stage on Friday

Although he grew up in an age when more genres of music than ever were at his disposal, it was the hits of the first age of rock and roll that attracted Ruggiero.

“I’ve always been an old soul. I put on a show that anyone of any age can go to since I do more than one generation,” he said.

While he already had the voice and the songs, Ruggiero needed a way to make the songs his and found an arranger in Bill Zappia, who’d worked with stars including Barbra Streisand, Barry Manilow and Frankie Valli, to make him stand out from a tribute or just the repeat of a record.

He does classics including “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” “Unchained Melody” and a sort of mash-up of the Jay and the Americans tune “This Magic Moment” and the Bruno Mars song “Just the Way You Are.”

“A lot of these songs are about love. “(Love is) universal, it’s multi-generational,” he said.

Ruggiero has also gotten the thumbs up from many of these stars who made the songs, having worked alongside Jay and the Americans, Bobby Rydell and Darlene Love.

When Ruggiero performed “Unchained Melody” at one show, he was floored when Bill Medley, one half of the famed duo The Righteous Brothers, who had a hit with the song, told Ruggiero personally that his version killed it.

Ruggiero said it wouldn’t be the same without having a six-piece band backing him instead of a backing track.

Midwest audiences are always appreciative of his style of music and he loves to feed off the energy. But Ruggiero doesn’t leave it all on the stage, saving some for afterwards.

“My favorite part of the night is meeting the audience after a show,” he said. “I love people and will stay until the line is gone and nobody is left who wants to meet me. I love Ohio.”

MORE DETAILS

Tickets cost $31.50-44.50, not including convenience and handling fees. The Clark State Performing Arts Center is located at 300 S. Fountain Ave.

For tickets or more information, go to springfieldartscouncil.org/event/ruggiero.