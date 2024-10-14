Spooky Silent Disco in Dayton will have 3 stations with various genres of music

A spin on the classic dance party, guests at a silent disco are all wearing headphones connected wirelessly to a sound system. Instead of music playing through the venue’s speakers, the sound is streamed directly to the headphones.

This allows guests to not only lower the music’s volume at will, but also choose from a variety of stations.

The upcoming Spooky Silent Disco will feature a station playing electronic dance music, a station playing hits from the ’70s through the ’90s and a station playing modern hip hop. Each station will also have its own DJ.

Since its inception in 2017, the Dayton Silent Disco has been hosting monthly events alongside holiday celebrations. Originally held in the now closed Therapy Café, the event went on a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The disco returned in the spring of 2021 at the Yellow Cab Tavern. Later in the year, the first annual Spooky Silent Disco was held.

Now in its fourth year, the Spooky Silent Disco will be hosting a “best costume” contest, chosen by guests. The winner of this competition will receive $150, with other cash prizes to be given out throughout the night.

Frequent Yellow Cab Tavern collaborator Pizza Bandit will be in attendance, serving food until 11 p.m. There will also be alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages served.

Tickets for the event will be $20 at the door. The venue is also offering presale tickets online for $15, with a 20% discount for groups of 10.

The presale will end at midnight on Oct. 24. and the group rate will not be offered at the door.

This event is for those 21-years-old and older.

HOW TO GO

What: Fourth Annual Spooky Silent Disco

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 25

Location: Yellow Cab Tavern: 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

More info: Facebook or yellowcabtavern.com