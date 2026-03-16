St. Patrick’s Day in Dayton: Dublin Pub, Flanagan’s and Harrigan’s multi-day events, Arcade silent disco and much more

🍀 Try Irish Dance Family Workshop: 6-7 p.m. Monday; Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton. A workshop for all ages and fitness levels to learn group dances, basic footwork and a few words of Irish Gaelic.

🍀Dublin Pub St. Patrick’s Day: Monday and Tuesday; 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton. One of the largest St. Patrick’s Day events in Ohio, Dublin Pub’s multi-day celebration has a variety of live performances, multiple tents, special merchandise and The One Mile Run, where participants will finish their race with a drink at the Dublin pub. Throughout the event, there will be free shuttles guests can take to other bars in the area.

🍀Flanagan’s Pub: Begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday; 101 E. Stewart St., Dayton. Live music all day through 10:15 p.m. Heidelberg of Dayton will have a beer truck on-site and Jameson and Absolut will have a table of special cocktails and shots. Take advantage of the shuttle to and from The Dublin Pub.

🍀 Red Carpet Tavern: Begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday; 3301 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Breakfast when the doors open; live music at 7 p.m. Drink and food specials all day, including green beer, corned beef hash and cabbage rolls.

🍀Warped Wing Brewing Company: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday; 26 Wyandot St., Dayton. Irish brunch, Leprechaun mimosas, iced Irish coffees. All day food specials. Beer and special drinks including Pickle Lemonade, Dublin Apple and more.

🍀Dart’N Somewhere Bar & Grill: Begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday; 1060 Patterson Road, Dayton. Domestic draft, Jell-O shots and Jameson Irish whiskey drink specials; Loaded tots are the special.

🍀Dunaways St. Patrick’s Day Celebration 2026: Monday and Tuesday; 508 W. Main St., Troy. “Miami County’s Largest St. Patrick’s Day Celebration has been and is a multi-day event with live music, Irish dancers, trivia, a heated tent and more.

🍀Moe Harrigan’s Tavern St. Patrick’s Day Party: Monday and Tuesday; 4070 Marshall Road, Kettering. A multi-day St. Patrick’s Day celebration with a heated tent and covered patio, multiple live performances, special drinks and more.

🍀Springboro St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl: 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday; Downtown Springboro. Crooked Handle Springboro, Mr. Boro’s Tavern, Warped Wing Brewing Company and more have teamed up for the annual Springboro St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl. Each of the participating businesses will have drink specials, live music and more. From noon-10 p.m., there will be free transportation between the venues.

🍀El Asadero Mexican Grill St. Patrick’s Day: 11 a.m. Tuesday; Multiple in region. El Asadero Mexican Grill locations across the Dayton area will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with green margaritas and 25% off all beers.

🍀Bellbrook Brewing Company St. Patrick’s Day Party: 2-9 p.m. Tuesday; 26 E. Franklin St., Bellbrook. As part of its St. Patrick’s Day celebration, Bellbrook Brewing Company will release the “Lucky One” Irish amber ale and the “Not Your Granny’s Apples” fruited sour. Food will be available throughout the day from Schmidt’s Sausage truck.

🍀Skateworld St. Patrick’s Day: 4-8:30 p.m. Tuesday; 1601 E. David Road, Kettering. Those who wear green to Skateworld of Kettering will receive free admission. Offer does not include skate rentals.

🍀St. Paddy’s Day 3.1 Beer Run: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; 326 N. Main St., Piqua.

🍀St. Pat’s Silent Disco: 8 p.m. Tuesday; 15 W. Fourth St., Dayton. Dayton Silent Disco has teamed up with Channel 99.9 to host a St. Patrick’s Day-themed event at the Dayton Arcade. KimL will be on the green station with EDM, Sexbox on the blue station with 70s, 80s and 90s, and John Chapel on the Red station with modern and Hip Hop. Guests are encouraged to dress in green as they tune into one of three streamed radio stations using their provided headphones, each featuring its own DJ.