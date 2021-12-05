In Your Prime: Stay healthy and help the community by volunteering at MetroParks

The MetroParks have long provided opportunities for volunteers, but the addition of the designated Saturday morning sessions opens the door to even more able and willing helpers.

“This initiative is an opportunity for us to reach those in the community looking for opportunities to support our parks who may not be available during the week when our typical volunteer opportunities are offered,” Hymans said.

A variety of projects will be available each month throughout the parks and conservation areas.

“Opportunities will be available for teen volunteers, youth and family volunteers, adults, and groups,” Hymans said.

Volunteers are asked to sign up in advance for each service opportunity they choose to participate in.

To learn more about Service Saturdays as well as other volunteer opportunities in the MetroParks, visit www.metroparks.org/volunteer or call 937-275-7275 (PARK).

Health benefits of volunteering

1. Volunteering decreases the risk of depression.

2. Volunteering gives a sense of purpose and teaches valuable skills.

3. Volunteering helps people stay physically and mentally active.

4. Volunteering may reduce stress levels.

5. Volunteering may help you live longer.

6. Volunteering helps you meet others and develop new relationships.

Information from Mayo Clinic Health System.

Contact this contributing writer at djuniewicz@gmail.com.