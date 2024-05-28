Stivers grad crowned Miss Ohio USA 2024

According to PageantCircle.com, Hudson is a fashion merchandising graduate of Kent State University. She works as an account executive at Jovani, a fashion company.

In addition she founded 5:18 4LIFE, a nonprofit organization to bring awareness to rare blood disorders and the importance of blood donation. The organization is in honor of her sister, Moriah Hudson Burrage.

Last weekend Stivers, a Dayton school, warmly congratulated Hudson on its Facebook page:

“Congratulations to Stivers School for the Arts own Macy Hudson, Class of 2017! Macy was just crowned 2024′s Miss Ohio! We’re so proud of you!,” the May 26 post read. “Amazing job, Macy!.. She’s beautiful inside AND out!”

Explore Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards Showcase is Thursday at Schuster Center

Hudson will compete in the Miss USA pageant in California this August.