Strengthen those muscles with ‘The Shrug’

Muscles strengthened include the upper trapezius, levator scapulae, and the rhomboids. A common exercise for athletes and bodybuilders, shrugging develops the muscles on both sides of the neck along with the shoulders and helps to keep the shoulders from sloping when tasks requiring carrying heavy objects is necessary.

Tips:

If dumbbells are not available, other types of resistance can be used, including elastic bands, kettlebells or a weighted bar.

Avoid using heavy weights as this leads to poor form, most notably decreased range of motion and compensation from other muscle groups. There is also an increased risk of over-stressing the spine and shoulders. Too heavy a weight overstretches the muscles at the beginning phase of the exercise and limits how far upward the shoulders can travel. When this occurs consistently, the trapezius may develop in an elongated state rather than giving a square shoulder appearance.

Stand erect with the shoulders pulled slightly back, and looking straight ahead. Don’t allow your shoulders to roll forward, instead they should move up and down.

Move in a slow controlled manner. Athletes may need to use quicker speed of movement however, depending on their sport.

Weight-plate loaded machines can be found in many gyms, designed to perform the shoulder shrug. Some of these require a seated position, while others are meant to be used while standing. Machines can be useful for those otherwise unable to maintain proper form, or for those who wish to train with heavier weights.

Beginners can typically start with two sets of 8 to 12 repetitions every other day. Additional sets or reps can be implemented as strength improves. Light to moderate weights should be used.

To estimate whether the correct weight load is being used, you should feel muscle fatigue set in by the end of each set. Fatigue is an indication that your body is being challenged enough to make progress.

If you are not familiar with resistance training exercises, seek the advice of a fitness professional. If you have existing injuries, check with your physician before starting a new program.

Marjie Gilliam is an International Sports Sciences Master certified personal trainer and fitness consultant. She owns Custom Fitness Personal Training Services LLC. Send email to marjie@ohtrainer.com.

