Summer Camp Guide: Swimming, acting, sports and art among many ways to keep kids active

Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, has two dozen themed summer STEM camps through July 30.

Campers can go on a scientific journey through the world of wizards, witches and magic in Jr Scientists: Wizard Science, learn what it takes to be a field biologist in Outdoor Explore or examine the challenges and triumphs involved with reaching and exploring the Moon with the museum’s astronomy team in First Kid on the Moon.

More information about camps, prices and registration can be found here.

K12 Gallery and TEJAS is welcoming students of all ages for the annual Summer Art Camp. CONTRIBUTED

Summer Art Camp at K12 Gallery and TEJAS

K12 Gallery & TEJAS, has a variety of summer art camps and classes for all ages. The summer sessions run from May 31 to Aug. 6.

Campers can create giant glass mosaics, superhero costumes, hot flame jewelry or learn about darkroom techniques.

There are also summer camp classes for adults to learn a new media or develop new techniques with a media already enjoyed.

Don’t forget to wear clothes to get messy in.

More information about camps, prices and registration can be found here.

Rosewood Arts Centre in Kettering is offering summer camps in dance, sculpture, painting and more. STAFF FILE PHOTO Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

Kettering Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts

Kettering has many activities to choose for young artists, athletes water lovers and more.

Camp Rosewood offers dance, sculpture and painting. Kids spend their days letting their imaginations run wild while learning and practicing skills and getting creative in a variety of media.

Play flag football or basketball at one of the Sports Camps or have a hands on experiences and learn about the Earth, science and nature in the Habitat Summer Camp.

More information about camps, prices and registration can be found in the Kettering summer camp guide.

Ohio Sports Academy

The Ohio Sports Academy (OSA) in Springboro has week-long camps planned for all summer long.

The summer camps are high energy, structured activities that incorporate open play, art, organized games and more. Activities change every half hour so no one gets bored.

Kids should bring a sack lunch, water bottle and comfortable clothing.

More information about camps, prices and registration can be found here.

The WACO Air Museum in Troy will host a variety of summer STEM camps. CONTRIBUTED

WACO Air Museum Summer Camp

The WACO Air Museum in Troy hosts summer STEM camps.

Robotics camps teach students concepts in science, technology, mechanics, engineering, and computer programing.

Aviation Summer Academy is a four-day course exposing campers to all things aviation. Ground school instruction and simulators will prepare them for an introductory flight in a real airplane.

During Drone Camp students will fly simulators and real aircraft, program flights, conduct missions, and analyze airborne collected data. Aerial obstacle courses and scavenger hunts will add fun elements to their learning experience.

WACO Learning Center is located at Historic WACO Field, 1865 S. County Road 25A in Troy.

More information (under the LEARN tab) about camps, prices and registration can be found here or call WACO at 937-335-9226.

Dayton Live

Dayton Live has two summer camps for kids in grades 6-12.

The Pie In The Face Comedy Camp will be held July 12 – 16. Campers will work with theatre professionals in master classes filled with comedy, circus skills, acting, singing, and more.

The Broadway Preview Camp will be held July 19 – 23. Participants will work with theatre professionals in master classes and workshops filled with music and dance from Dayton Live’s 2021-2022 Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Series.

More information about camps, prices and registration can be found here.

Dare 2 Defy Productions

Dare 2 Defy Productions, a local musical theater troupe, is offering students age 12 to 18 an opportunity to participate in its “Peter and the Starcatcher” Summer Camp program.

According to the organization’s website, the camp is an opportunity to strengthen acting and musical performance talents.

Activities will include dance and movement classes, improvisation, stage combat and more taught by local teaching artists who have performed around the world.

The camp will culminate with a fully staged, outdoor performance of “Peter and the Starcatcher”.

More information about camp, prices and registration can be found here.

Cincinnati Museum Camp

Cincinnati Museum Center is bringing campers back for in-person Museum Camps this summer. Slots for campers is limited, but with a range of options for grades K-4.

From paleontologists to mad scientists, astronauts to muggles, there’s a camp for every kid.

Imaginations run wild and engineering skills are put to the test in one of the LEGO Camps or dig in the dirt for bones and ancient artifacts during Dino Dig or Paleontology Camps

No summer is complete without Harry Potter Camp, where you can hop on your broomstick to participate in the TriWizard Tournament and learn to defend yourself against the Dark Arts.

More information about camps, prices and registration can be found here or register by phone at (513) 287-7001.

The YMCA of Greater Dayton has something for every child. Camp Kern offers an outdoor education on 485 acres in the Little Miami River Valley. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

YMCA of Greater Dayton

The YMCA of Greater Dayton has something for every child.

Specialty camps offer kids a deep dive into professional basketball with a visit to the Indiana Pacers facility, a chance to build robots and launch rockets with the staff at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum or take part in preschool summer workshops focusing on jungles, dinosaurs and more.

More information about Specialty Camps, prices and registration can be found here.

Camp Kern offers an outdoor education on 485 acres in the Little Miami River Valley.

Campers can spend a week or up to eight weeks at the camp each summer.

Campers can swim, spend time in nature, rock climb or spend a week at Horse Camp learning how to ride.

More information about Camp Kern, prices and registration can be found here.

Carillon Historical Park

Settler Survival Camp at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton is five days of early settlement fun.

The Miami Valley comes to life from an early settler’s perspective during this exciting camp. Learn about early travel methods, hearth-cooking, woodworking, textiles, gardening, candle-dipping and more.

The camp is held in late July and early August and recommended for ages 8 to 12.

More information about camp, prices and registration can be found here.