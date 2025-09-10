Talking with kids about hard history, including the events of 9/11

This past week, I had the opportunity to speak with a group of students about the events of Sept. 11, 2001. As I listened to their questions, I was struck by how difficult it can be to explain painful chapters of history to young people.

Yet these conversations matter. Hard history, whether it’s 9/11, wars, slavery or other injustices of the past shapes the world our children are growing up in, and they look to us for understanding.