Thanksgiving to-go meals in Dayton and the region: Where to get one

Location: Multiple in the region

More info: This Thanksgiving, Bob Evans is offering a wide selection of pre-cooked meals for groups of four, eight or 10. Buyers can choose between dishes consisting of turkey, ham or pot roast. Each meal also comes with mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and other sides. The last day to order a Thanksgiving meal is Nov. 25, which can be picked up on Nov. 27 beginning at 8 a.m.

Location: 7600 Gibson St., Liberty Twp.

More info: Brio Italian Grille is offering a take-home Thanksgiving Feast, featuring turkey, mashed potatoes, Italian sausage stuffing and more. This feast typically serves four to five people, and will be available for pickup Nov. 24-27. The restaurant also offers a catering option for this meal, which serves eight to 10 people. This option is available to pick up Nov. 10-27.

Location: 101 E. Alex Bell Road suite 104C, Centerville

More info: Brock Masterson’s Catering is offering Thanksgiving meals for groups of four all the way to 16-person parties. These feasts feature roasted turkey, brown sugar ham slices, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans and more. Additional items such as pumpkin or pecan pies can be added for an upcharge. Orders must be placed before noon on Nov. 23, and those who order before Nov. 14 will receive a free pumpkin pie.

Location: Multiple in Dayton area

More info: City Barbeque’s Thanksgiving selection includes three different holiday feasts. The Small Holiday Meal, which is designed to feed four to six people, comes with a choice of half turkey breast or quarter boneless ham, alongside 12 buns and sides. The Medium Holiday Meal feeds eight to 10 people, and includes a choice of a whole turkey or half boneless ham, alongside 12 buns and larger servings of sides. The Large Holiday Meal includes either a whole turkey or whole boneless ham, alongside 24 buns and two pans of sides. This meal serves 20-24 people. These feasts will be available Nov. 19-30, and all orders must be placed with 24 hours notice.

Location: Multiple in southwest Ohio

More info: Two “Heat and Serve” dishes will be offered by Cracker Barrel for Thanksgiving this year, one serving four to six people, with the other serving eight to 10 people. These meals feature turkey breast, as well as sweet potato casserole, green beans, rolls and more. The larger meal also features mashed potatoes, a pumpkin pie and a pecan pie. These meals are available for pick up Nov. 22-30.

Location: Multiple in southwest Ohio

More info: This year, Dorothy Lane Market is offering an á la carte Thanksgiving menu, where shoppers can purchase and pick up pre-cooked whole turkeys, turkey slices, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry-raspberry salad and more. Additionally, these stores are selling a pre-cooked dinner for two, featuring sliced turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes and more. Orders can be picked up Nov. 24-26 at various Dorothy Lane Market locations.

Location: 4432 Walnut St., Beavercreek

More info: For Thanksgiving, Fleming’s Steakhouse has a full catering menu for guests to pick from, as well as a variety of Thanksgiving bundles. These bundles feature a main dish, such as turkey or roasted beef tenderloins, as well as a variety of sides including mashed potatoes and cinnamon orange cranberry sauce. These meals can be picked up Nov. 21-30, however, pickup is unavailable on Thanksgiving day.

Location: 705 Arlington Road, Brookeville

More info: The “Heat and Serve” dishes at Rob’s restaurant serves a family of four, and comes with turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes and more. Multiple family orders can be made. Pick up will take place 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26. Availability is limited.

Location: Multiple in southwest Ohio

More info: Target is offering a $20 Thanksgiving meal bundle designed to serve four people. This dish comes with a frozen turkey, stuffing and gravy, five pounds of potatoes, cranberry sauce, a loaf of bread and frozen corn. Unlike other meals on this list, these items are not pre-cooked.

Location: Several in Dayton area

More info: Much like its competitor Target, Walmart is offering a budget Thanksgiving meal bundle for Thanksgiving. Designed to serve 10 people, this $40 meal includes a butterball turkey, a five pound bag of potatoes, sweet corn, cream of mushroom soup, dinner rolls, desert and more. These items are not pre-cooked.

