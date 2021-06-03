The Big Read — but for kids: Dayton Metro Library offers new virtual program

“Skunk and Badger,” which will be available in both print and ebook versions at Dayton Metro Library, is a hilarious tale about two opposites who need to be friends.

During the virtual reading a surprise animal guest from Learning Tree Farm will appear and participants who register and attend will have a chance to win one of two family admission packs for the farm.

The program takes place online through Webex. A stable internet connection is recommended, along with a webcam and a microphone-enabled device or headset, if desired. Participants may also join by phone. Advance registration is required; registered participants will receive details by email on how to join the meeting on the day of the event.

For more information or to register, call the Library’s Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665 or visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org.