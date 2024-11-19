Where to see Santa Claus in Dayton: The jolly old man is back

It’s that time of year again — Santa Claus is on his way, and he’s even already visited a few spots in the region.
This area has plenty of places you can visit Santa with your kids. For your convenience, we have compiled a list of the places where St. Nick will be hanging out this holiday season.
🎅The Mall at Fairfield Commons
When: Various dates Nov. 14 through Dec. 24
Where: Center Court on the lower level of the Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons Drive, Beavercreek
More info: This holiday season, St. Nick will be visiting the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek. Guests can choose from a variety photo packages, and anyone who reserves their spot online will receive two free gifts.
🎅The Mall at Fairfield Commons Sensitive Santa
Where: Center Court at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons Drive, Beavercreek
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 8
More info: On Dec. 8, the Mall at Fairfield Commons will be hosting a meet and greet with Santa Claus for those who may have sensory, physical or developmental needs. The experience will be quieter and more subdued to help accommodate all guests. Those looking to reserve a spot can do so online.
🎅The Mall at Fairfield Commons Paws and Claus
When: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Center Court at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons Drive, Beavercreek
More info: Each year, the Mall at Fairfield Commons hosts a special “Paws and Claus” event, where pet owners can bring their furry companions to meet Santa. Families can register for this event online.🎅Santa’s Arrival at the Dayton Mall
When: 5:30-7:00 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Dayton Mall: 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
More info: The Dayton Mall will be celebrating the beginning of the holiday season with its Santa’s Arrival celebration Nov. 21. There will be live reindeer, face painting, giveaways and more. This event is sponsored by Dayton Children’s Hospital.
🎅Photos with Santa at the Dayton Mall
When: Nov. 22 through Dec. 24
Where: Dayton Mall: 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
More info: After his arrival Nov. 21, families will be able to meet with Santa at the Dayton Mall until Christmas Eve. Guests will be able to reserve their spots ahead of time online if they wish.
🎅Carillon Christmas
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
When: Nov. 26 through Dec. 30. Event is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Where: Carillon Historical Park: 100 Carillon Blvd, Dayton
More info: During their visit to “A Carillon Christmas,” guests will be able to meet with St. Nick for a photo opportunity. This event also features a miniature railroad, special holiday snacks, a puppet show and more.
🎅HoHo Hayrides
When: Weekends Nov. 30 through Dec. 15
Where: Hidden Valley Orchard: 5474 N. Ohio, Lebanon
More info: As a part of its HoHo Hayride event, guests at the Hidden Valley Orchard will be able to meet Santa during their visit.
🎅Ohio Renaissance Festival’s Yuletide Village: Season of Lights
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
When: 5-9 p.m. Friday and 3-9 p.m. Nov. 29 through Dec. 21
Where: Renaissance Park: 10542 E. Ohio 73, Waynesville
More info: Renaissance Park, home of the Ohio Renaissance Festival, will be hosting its annual Yuletide Village event beginning Nov. 29. Not only will guests be able to meet Santa, but his evil counterpart Krampus as well.
🎅Lighting Up Oakwood
Credit: Teesha McClam
Credit: Teesha McClam
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Shafor Park: 105 Patterson Road
More info: Lights throughout Far Hill Avenue and Shafor Boulevard will be illuminated at Oakwood’s annual “Lighting up Oakwood” event. After the lights turn on, Shafor Park will feature songs, refreshments and a visit from Santa.
🎅Land of Illusion Christmas Glow
When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 27 through Dec. 30. Event closed Christmas Day
Where: Land of Illusion: 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown
More info: Land of Illusion’s Christmas Glow offers a variety of activities, including its drive thru and a petting zoo. Santa can also be found inside his workshop at the Christmas Village.
🎅Woodland Lights
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
When: Various dates Nov. 22 through Dec. 30
Where: Countryside Park: 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Washington Twp.
More info: The Woodland Lights in Washington Township will host Santa inside its historic log cabin, ready to take photos with guests. The event will also feature a horse drawn carriage ride, a train ride and more.
>> Submit your event
Don’t see your event on the list? Email ddnnews@coxinc.com to get it added.
About the Author