Where to see Santa Claus in Dayton: The jolly old man is back

Santa Claus is always the highlight of the Children’s Parade, the kickoff event each year to the Dayton Holiday Festival at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton. JIM NOELKER / STAFF

What to Do
By Alex Cutler
1 hour ago
It’s that time of year again — Santa Claus is on his way, and he’s even already visited a few spots in the region.

This area has plenty of places you can visit Santa with your kids. For your convenience, we have compiled a list of the places where St. Nick will be hanging out this holiday season.

🎅The Mall at Fairfield Commons

Earlier in the fall, the staff at the Heritage Center were excited when a familiar face stopped in the museum. Many locals remember visiting with Santa at the Upper Valley Mall over the years and Santa himself brought photos to donate to the archives, showing him sitting in his familiar green chair at the mall that can now be seen in the museum lobby this season. Santa, who had the joy of spending 32 seasons chatting with local children, also donated an older suit from his early years. You can now find his smiling face at the Fairfield Commons Mall and you can watch an interview he gave (as his alter-ego, John McWilliams) here: https://cutt.ly/InterviewWithUpperValleyMallSanta. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CLARK COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

When: Various dates Nov. 14 through Dec. 24

Where: Center Court on the lower level of the Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons Drive, Beavercreek

More info: This holiday season, St. Nick will be visiting the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek. Guests can choose from a variety photo packages, and anyone who reserves their spot online will receive two free gifts.

🎅The Mall at Fairfield Commons Sensitive Santa

Where: Center Court at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons Drive, Beavercreek

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 8

More info: On Dec. 8, the Mall at Fairfield Commons will be hosting a meet and greet with Santa Claus for those who may have sensory, physical or developmental needs. The experience will be quieter and more subdued to help accommodate all guests. Those looking to reserve a spot can do so online.

🎅The Mall at Fairfield Commons Paws and Claus

When: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Center Court at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons Drive, Beavercreek

More info: Each year, the Mall at Fairfield Commons hosts a special “Paws and Claus” event, where pet owners can bring their furry companions to meet Santa. Families can register for this event online.🎅Santa’s Arrival at the Dayton Mall

When: 5:30-7:00 p.m. Nov. 21

Where: Dayton Mall: 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

More info: The Dayton Mall will be celebrating the beginning of the holiday season with its Santa’s Arrival celebration Nov. 21. There will be live reindeer, face painting, giveaways and more. This event is sponsored by Dayton Children’s Hospital.

🎅Photos with Santa at the Dayton Mall

When: Nov. 22 through Dec. 24

Where: Dayton Mall: 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

More info: After his arrival Nov. 21, families will be able to meet with Santa at the Dayton Mall until Christmas Eve. Guests will be able to reserve their spots ahead of time online if they wish.

🎅Carillon Christmas

Carillon Historical Park, a 65-acre open-air history museum in Dayton is decked out in holiday lights for its annual A Carillon Christmas event which runs until Dec. 30, 2022. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: Nov. 26 through Dec. 30. Event is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Where: Carillon Historical Park: 100 Carillon Blvd, Dayton

More info: During their visit to “A Carillon Christmas,” guests will be able to meet with St. Nick for a photo opportunity. This event also features a miniature railroad, special holiday snacks, a puppet show and more.

🎅HoHo Hayrides

When: Weekends Nov. 30 through Dec. 15

Where: Hidden Valley Orchard: 5474 N. Ohio, Lebanon

More info: As a part of its HoHo Hayride event, guests at the Hidden Valley Orchard will be able to meet Santa during their visit.

🎅Ohio Renaissance Festival’s Yuletide Village: Season of Lights

The Renaissance Park Event Center in Warren County transformed into the 4th annual Yuletide Village: Season of Lights, a holiday event held on Fridays & Saturdays from Nov. 24 through Dec. 16, 2023. Did we spot you there on closing night? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday and 3-9 p.m. Nov. 29 through Dec. 21

Where: Renaissance Park: 10542 E. Ohio 73, Waynesville

More info: Renaissance Park, home of the Ohio Renaissance Festival, will be hosting its annual Yuletide Village event beginning Nov. 29. Not only will guests be able to meet Santa, but his evil counterpart Krampus as well.

🎅Lighting Up Oakwood

Lighting up Oakwood, Holiday of Lights on Sunday, Dec. 13

Credit: Teesha McClam

Credit: Teesha McClam

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Shafor Park: 105 Patterson Road

More info: Lights throughout Far Hill Avenue and Shafor Boulevard will be illuminated at Oakwood’s annual “Lighting up Oakwood” event. After the lights turn on, Shafor Park will feature songs, refreshments and a visit from Santa.

🎅Land of Illusion Christmas Glow

International landmarks are the major theme for Land of Illusion's Christmas Glow. CONTRIBUTED

When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 27 through Dec. 30. Event closed Christmas Day

Where: Land of Illusion: 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown

More info: Land of Illusion’s Christmas Glow offers a variety of activities, including its drive thru and a petting zoo. Santa can also be found inside his workshop at the Christmas Village.

🎅Woodland Lights

Woodland Lights, located in Countryside Park at 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp., is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2022. The holiday light display is open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Dec. 23. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: Various dates Nov. 22 through Dec. 30

Where: Countryside Park: 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Washington Twp.

More info: The Woodland Lights in Washington Township will host Santa inside its historic log cabin, ready to take photos with guests. The event will also feature a horse drawn carriage ride, a train ride and more.

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.